Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on October 11, 2023 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on September 20, 2023. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca

Q2 2023 and Subsequent Headlines:

  • Revenue grew 26% (4% organic growth, 5% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $2,039 million compared to $1,618 million in Q2 2022.  
  • A $94 million expense related to the increase in fair value of redeemable preferred securities was incurred in the quarter, which is non-cash related. Fair value of the preferred securities is primarily dependent on the price movement of Lumine Group Inc.’s (TSXV:LMN) Subordinate Voting Shares.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders decreased 18% to $103 million ($4.88 on a diluted per share basis) from $126 million ($5.94 on a diluted per share basis) in Q2 2022.
  • A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $392 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $114 million resulting in total consideration of $506 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were $123 million, an increase of 58%, or $45 million, compared to $78 million for the comparable period in 2022.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased 22% or $3 million to $14 million compared to $12 million for the same period in 2022.
  • On July 17, 2023, the Company announced that its Perseus operating group has entered into a binding commitment with Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and Black Knight, Inc. to acquire Black Knight’s Optimal Blue business for $700 million.
  • On August 3, 2023 the Company announced a rights offering pursuant to which the Company intends to distribute rights that will entitle holders of common shares of the Company on the applicable record date to purchase up to C$700 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures of the Company.

Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $2,039 million, an increase of 26%, or $421 million, compared to $1,618 million for the comparable period in 2022. For the first six months of 2023 total revenues were $3,958 million, an increase of 30%, or $908 million, compared to $3,050 million for the comparable period in 2022. The increase for both the three and six month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 4% and 3% respectively, 5% for both periods after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

The Net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $103 million compared to net income of $126 million for the same period in 2022. On a per share basis this translated into a net income per diluted share of $4.88 in the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to net income per diluted share of $5.94 for the same period in 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI was $198 million or $9.32 per diluted share compared to $224 million or $10.58 per diluted share for the same period in 2022.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, CFO increased $45 million to $123 million compared to $78 million for the same period in 2022 representing a increase of 58%. For the first six months of 2023, CFO increased $179 million to $755 million compared to $576 million during the same period in 2022, representing a increase of 31%.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, FCFA2S increased $3 million to $14 million compared to $12 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 22%. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, FCFA2S increased $133 million to $467 million compared to $335 million for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 40%.  

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.   

Non-IFRS Measures
Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, the IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

      Three months ended
June 30,		       Six months ended
June 30,		    
      2023 2022       2023 2022    
    ($ in millions)   ($ in millions)  
                       
Net cash flows from operating activities     123   78         755   576      
Adjusted for:                      
Interest paid on lease obligations     (3 ) (3 )       (5 ) (5 )    
Interest paid on other facilities     (36 ) (16 )       (62 ) (26 )    
Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap     6   -         6   -      
Credit facility transaction costs     (1 ) (2 )       (3 ) (3 )    
Payments of lease obligations     (28 ) (23 )       (53 ) (45 )    
IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge     (31 ) (29 )       (69 ) (56 )    
Property and equipment purchased     (9 ) (12 )       (19 ) (19 )    
Interest and dividends received     0   0         1   0      
                       
      21   (7 )       550   422      
Less amount attributable to                      
Non-controlling interests     (7 ) 18         (83 ) (87 )    
                       
Free cash flow available to shareholders     14   12         467   335      
                       
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.                      
                       

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@csisoftware.com
www.csisoftware.com

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.    
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position      
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
         
Unaudited      
    June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022  
         
Assets      
         
Current assets:      
  Cash $ 970   $ 811   $ 676  
  Accounts receivable   976     892     758  
  Unbilled revenue   305     218     212  
  Inventories   56     48     45  
  Other assets   459     497     512  
      2,767     2,465     2,203  
         
Non-current assets:      
  Property and equipment   128     128     128  
  Right of use assets   285     283     284  
  Deferred income taxes   89     159     114  
  Other assets   189     172     145  
  Intangible assets   5,730     4,667     4,447  
      6,422     5,410     5,117  
         
Total assets $ 9,188   $ 7,875   $ 7,320  
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
         
Current liabilities:      
  Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. $ 734   $ 505   $ 389  
  Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc.   283     316     206  
  Redeemable preferred securities   500     -     -  
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   1,084     1,082     883  
  Dividends payable   21     21     21  
  Deferred revenue   1,867     1,484     1,555  
  Provisions   11     11     10  
  Acquisition holdback payables   148     159     140  
  Lease obligations   98     96     96  
  Income taxes payable   77     99     81  
      4,824     3,772     3,380  
         
Non-current liabilities:      
  Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc.   614     567     541  
  Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc.   795     586     746  
  Deferred income taxes   530     466     455  
  Acquisition holdback payables   104     75     62  
  Lease obligations   216     218     222  
  Other liabilities   237     257     244  
      2,496     2,169     2,269  
         
Total liabilities   7,320     5,941     5,650  
         
         
Shareholders' equity:      
  Capital stock   99     99     99  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (112 )   (150 )   (147 )
  Retained earnings   1,547     1,763     1,514  
  Non-controlling interests   335     221     204  
      1,868     1,933     1,670  
         
         
         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,188   $ 7,875   $ 7,320  
         


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.            
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss)            
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
                 
             
Unaudited              
    Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
                 
                 
Revenue              
License $ 89     $ 72     $ 170     $ 141  
Professional services   428       340       840       610  
Hardware and other   63       50       121       97  
Maintenance and other recurring   1,459       1,156       2,828       2,201  
      2,039       1,618       3,958       3,050  
                 
Expenses              
Staff   1,112       873       2,179       1,656  
Hardware   36       29       71       56  
Third party license, maintenance and professional services   199       153       384       276  
Occupancy   13       12       26       23  
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment   97       80       185       135  
Professional fees   36       28       71       52  
Other, net   29       32       67       68  
Depreciation   40       35       79       67  
Amortization of intangible assets   213       168       406       314  
      1,774       1,411       3,469       2,647  
                 
                 
Foreign exchange loss (gain)   16       (42 )     26       (42 )
IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge   31       29       69       56  
Finance and other expense (income)   (2 )     18       (9 )     15  
Bargain purchase gain   0       (0 )     (1 )     (1 )
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets   1       0       3       1  
Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)   94       -       282       -  
Finance costs   46       25       82       44  
      186       30       453       74  
                 
Income (loss) before income taxes   79       177       36       328  
                 
Current income tax expense (recovery)   114       110       217       209  
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)   (61 )     (67 )     (123 )     (126 )
Income tax expense (recovery)   53       43       93       83  
                 
Net income (loss)   26       134       (57 )     245  
                 
Net income (loss) attributable to:              
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.   103       126       198       224  
Non-controlling interests   (78 )     8       (255 )     21  
Net income (loss)   26       134       (57 )     245  
                 
Earnings per common share of Constellation Software Inc.              
  Basic and diluted $ 4.88     $ 5.94     $ 9.32     $ 10.58  
                 
                 


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.              
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)            
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
               
             
Unaudited              
  Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
               
Net income (loss) $ 26     $ 134     $ (57 )   $ 245  
               
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):              
               
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax   15       (96 )     31       (91 )
               
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax   15       (96 )     31       (91 )
               
Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 41     $ 38     $ (26 )   $ 154  
               
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:              
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.   15       (85 )     26       (76 )
Non-controlling interests   0       (11 )     6       (15 )
Total other comprehensive income (loss) $ 15     $ (96 )   $ 31     $ (91 )
               
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:              
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.   118       41       223       148  
Non-controlling interests   (77 )     (3 )     (249 )     6  
Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 41     $ 38     $ (26 )   $ 154  
               


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.            
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity          
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)  
                   
Unaudited                
Six months ended June 30, 2023            
    Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI      
    Capital
stock		 Other equity Accumulated
other
comprehensive income
(loss)		   Retained
earnings		     Total      Non-controlling
interests		   Total equity  
                   
Balance at January 1, 2023 $ 99 $ - $ (150 ) $ 1,763   $ 1,713     221   $ 1,933    
                   
Total comprehensive income (loss):                
                   
Net income (loss)   -   -   -     198     198     (255 )   (57 )  
                   
Other comprehensive income (loss)                
                   
Foreign currency translation differences from                
  foreign operations and other, net of tax   -   -   26     -     26     6     31    
                   
                 
Total other comprehensive income (loss)   -   -   26     -     26     6     31    
                   
Total comprehensive income (loss)   -   -   26     198     223     (249 )   (26 )  
                   
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity                
                   
Special dividend of Lumine Subordinate Voting Shares   -   -   12     (378 )   (366 )   366     -    
                   
Acquisition of non-controlling interests   -   -   -     -     -     (1 )   (1 )  
                   
Conversion of Lumine Special Shares to subordinate voting shares of Lumine   -   -   -     -     -     4     4    
                   
Other movements in non-controlling interests   -   -   0     6     6     (6 )   0    
                   
Dividends to shareholders of the Company   -   -   -     (42 )   (42 )   -     (42 )  
                   
Balance at June 30, 2023 $ 99 $ - $ (112 ) $ 1,547   $ 1,533   $ 335   $ 1,868    
                   



CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.    
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity        
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
               
Unaudited              
Six months ended June 30, 2022              
               
  Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI    
  Capital
stock		 Other equity Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)		 Retained
earnings		 Total Non-controlling interests Total
equity
               
Balance at January 1, 2022 $ 99 $ (179 ) $ (66 ) $ 1,206   $ 1,061   $ 460   $ 1,521  
               
Total comprehensive income (loss):              
               
Net income (loss)   -   -     -     224     224     21     245  
               
Other comprehensive income (loss)              
               
Foreign currency translation differences from              
foreign operations and other, net of tax   -   -     (76 )   -     (76 )   (15 )   (91 )
               
Total other comprehensive income (loss)   -   -     (76 )   -     (76 )   (15 )   (91 )
               
Total comprehensive income (loss)   -   -     (76 )   224     148     6     154  
               
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity              
               
Conversion of redeemable preferred securities to subordinate voting shares of Topicus.com Inc. and ordinary units of Topicus Coop and other movements   -   305     (5 )   -     301     (301 )   -  
               
Non-controlling interests arising from business combinations   -         -     40     40  
               
Other movements in non-controlling interests   -       (1 )   (1 )   (1 )   (2 )
               
  Dividends to shareholders of the Company (note 12)   -   -     -     (42 )   (42 )   -     (42 )
               
Reclassification of other equity to retained earnings   -   (127 )     127     -       -  
               
Balance at June 30, 2022 $ 99 $ -   $ (147 ) $ 1,514   $ 1,466   $ 204   $ 1,670  
               

 




 

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.              
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows              
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
                   
                   
Unaudited              
        Three months ended June 30,
       Six months ended June 30,
  
        2023       2022       2023       2022  
                   
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:              
  Net income (loss) $ 26     $ 134     $ (57 )   $ 245  
  Adjustments for:              
    Depreciation   40       35       79       67  
    Amortization of intangible assets   213       168       406       314  
    IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge   31       29       69       56  
    Finance and other expense (income)   (2 )     18       (9 )     15  
    Bargain purchase (gain)   0       (0 )     (1 )     (1 )
    Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets   1       0       3       1  
    Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)   94       -       282       -  
    Finance costs   46       25       82       44  
    Income tax expense (recovery)   53       43       93       83  
    Foreign exchange loss (gain)   16       (42 )     26       (42 )
  Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities              
    exclusive of effects of business combinations   (238 )     (188 )     30       (18 )
  Income taxes paid   (158 )     (146 )     (249 )     (190 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities   123       78       755       576  
                   
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:              
  Interest paid on lease obligations   (3 )     (3 )     (5 )     (5 )
  Interest paid on debt   (36 )     (16 )     (62 )     (26 )
  Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap   6       -       6       -  
  Increase (decrease) in CSI facility   240       237       189       237  
  Increase (decrease) in Topicus revolving credit debt facility without recourse to CSI   49       48       38       105  
  Proceeds from issuance of debt facilities without recourse to CSI   75       342       254       425  
  Repayments of debt facilities without recourse to CSI   (42 )     (6 )     (128 )     (13 )
  Other financing activities   (2 )     2       1       2  
  Credit facility transaction costs   (1 )     (2 )     (3 )     (3 )
  Payments of lease obligations   (28 )     (23 )     (53 )     (45 )
  Distribution to the Joday Group   -       -       -       (23 )
  Dividends paid to redeemable preferred security holders   -       -       -       (7 )
  Dividends paid to common shareholders of the Company   (21 )     (21 )     (42 )     (42 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities   238       559       195       605  
                   
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:              
  Acquisition of businesses   (393 )     (1,000 )     (845 )     (1,214 )
  Cash obtained with acquired businesses   48       110       93       148  
  Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts   (61 )     (26 )     (133 )     (59 )
  Purchases of investments and other assets   (16 )     -       (18 )     (96 )
  Proceeds from sales of other investments and other assets   -       -       119       3  
  Decrease (increase) in restricted cash   29       -       (0 )     -  
  Interest, dividends and other proceeds received   0       3       3       4  
  Property and equipment purchased   (9 )     (12 )     (19 )     (19 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities   (402 )     (924 )     (800 )     (1,233 )
                   
Effect of foreign currency on              
  cash   1       (33 )     8       (35 )
                   
Increase (decrease) in cash   (40 )     (321 )     159       (87 )
                   
Cash, beginning of period $ 1,010     $ 996     $ 811     $ 763  
                   
Cash, end of period $ 970     $ 676     $ 970     $ 676  
                   

 

 


Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

