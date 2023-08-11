Millsboro Angler Smashes State Record for King Mackerel with 52-Pound, 11.2-Ounce Catch Off Fenwick Shoal

Jeff McCoy and his wife Jen McCoy of Millsboro display the state-record

52-pound, 11.2-ounce king mackerel Jeff caught on a recent family fishing

outing along Fenwick Shoal off Delaware’s Atlantic Coast. /Submitted photo

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today that a Millsboro angler has become the kingfish king of Delaware’s Atlantic waters by catching a 52-pound, 11.2-ounce king mackerel, also known as a kingfish, in late July along Fenwick Shoal. Jeff McCoy landed the new state record king mackerel fishing from his 25-foot boat, The Reel McCoy, kept at DNREC’s Indian River Marina in Delaware Seashore State Park.

“To be honest, it was one of those cases of pure luck – well, not pure luck but like the old saying goes, ‘I’d rather be lucky than good almost any day,’ and that was one of those days,” said McCoy, while enroute back to the dock this afternoon after another angling outing on the ocean. His king mackerel, with a 56-inch fork length and 24-inch girth, bested the previous Delaware record, which stood for more than 31 years, by a stunning 4 pounds, 2.2 ounces.

McCoy’s catch was certified as a state record by Delaware Natural Resources Police Fish and Wildlife Cpl. Kyle Wharton at Hook ‘em & Cook ‘em Bait, Tackle and Seafood on the Indian River Inlet. Aboard the center console Reel McCoy with him that day were his wife, Jen McCoy, and his mother- and father-in-law, Lynda and Dennis Boas, and brother-in-law, Jeff Boas.

McCoy had intended to fish for sharks that day and once his family fishing party reached Fenwick Shoal he put in play some studious preparation and execution of strategy for catching a big gamefish – just not that gamefish. At one point, after the king mackerel made a 15-minute run, McCoy said his fishing line wrapped around the boat’s anchor rope. Quick action by his brother-in-law disentangled McCoy’s fishing line, and the fight was on again with the kingfish making several more runs. Eventually he gained the upper hand and was able to maneuver the fish alongside Reel McCoy, where it was landed with another assist from brother-in-law Jeff Boas.

Delaware Sport Fishing Tournament state records can be found at de.gov/sportfish. More information about the Sport Fishing Tournament and state record fish is available in the 2023 Delaware Fishing Guide. The guide is also available in print from the DNREC Fisheries Section by calling 302-739-9914 and from license agents throughout the state.

