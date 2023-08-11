New Rules for Recreational Haddock Anglers Effective August 14

CONTACT:

Cheri Patterson: (603) 868-1095

Renee Zobel: (603) 868-1095

August 11, 2023

Durham, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is announcing changes to haddock rules for recreational anglers fishing in state waters 0–3 miles off shore. Beginning August 14, 2023, the recreational bag limit for haddock for private anglers will decrease from 20 to 10 fish and the minimum size limit will remain at 17 inches. For recreational party/charter fishing vessels the recreational bag limit will decrease from 20 to 15 fish and the minimum size limit will increase to 18 inches. The closed season will remain March 1 through March 31. These rule changes reflect recently announced federal rules for haddock for recreational private anglers and party/charter vessels fishing in federal waters (3–200 miles) from shore in the Gulf of Maine.

These rule changes for Gulf of Maine haddock are required to prevent exceeding the recreational sub-Annual Catch Limit (sub-ACL). This prompted the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service (NOAA Fisheries) to modify regulations for haddock following consultation with the New England Fishery Management Council.

“Most recreationally harvested haddock and cod are caught in federal waters, so state rules change to reflect the new federal rules,” said Cheri Patterson, Chief of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Marine Fisheries Division.

For more information on state rules visit https://wildlife.state.nh.us/legislative/proposed-rules.html.

For more information on changes to rules for federal waters visit https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/bulletin/noaa-fisheries-approves-changes-cod-and-haddock-recreational-regulations-gulf-maine.