Guggenheim Energy & Income Fund Announces Final Liquidating Distribution

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Energy & Income Fund (“XGEIX” or the “Fund”) announced today a final liquidating distribution paid to shareholders of $609.719355 per share.



The initial offering price of the Fund was $1,000 per share (exclusive of sales load), and, prior to the liquidating distribution, the Fund paid distributions over its life totaling $810.23 per share.

The liquidating distribution to shareholders will be treated as payment in redemption of their shares. The liquidation of the Fund will generally result in a taxable event for shareholders and would be expected to give rise to capital gain or loss to shareholders, depending on the basis of their shares and their individual situations. Shareholders should contact their tax advisers to discuss the income tax consequences of the liquidation.

