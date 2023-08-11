vTv Therapeutics Announces 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

HIGH POINT, N.C. , Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of cadisegliatin (TTP399) as an adjunctive therapy to insulin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes ("T1D"), today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, and provided an update on recent corporate developments.



“In the first half of 2023, we made further progress in the development of cadisegliatin as an adjunctive therapy to insulin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes," said Paul Sekhri, Chief Executive Officer of vTv. "The Breakthrough Therapy Designation granted to cadisegliatin has enabled us to actively engage with the FDA to align on the design and conduct of the planned phase 3 study. Further, our partners at Cantex Pharmaceuticals have made exciting progress on the development of azeliragon, a small-molecule RAGE inhibitor discovered by vTv, as a potential treatment for a variety of oncology and related indications. Overall, we believe we are well positioned heading into the second half of the year and look forward to providing updates, as appropriate, on our partnered programs, as well as cadisegliatin, as we advance toward the initiation of phase 3 study activities, which we continue to expect by year-end. The initial phase 3 study will test the FDA’s recommended primary endpoint, which is the reduction in the number of hypoglycemic events between placebo and cadisegliatin treated groups."

Recent Company Highlights

On July 17, 2023, the Company received notice from Nasdaq that it had approved the Company’s request to extend the period for the Company to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Requirement until December 18, 2023.



Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Cash Position : The Company’s cash position as of June 30, 2023, was $12.6 million compared to $12.1 million as of December 31, 2022.

: The Company’s cash position as of June 30, 2023, was $12.6 million compared to $12.1 million as of December 31, 2022. Research & Development (R&D) Expenses : R&D expenses were $4.7 million and $2.2 million in each of the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The increase of $2.5 million is primarily attributable to higher spending on cadisegliatin, due to increases in drug product related costs, and an increase in indirect costs related to the development of cadisegliatin.

: R&D expenses were $4.7 million and $2.2 million in each of the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The increase of $2.5 million is primarily attributable to higher spending on cadisegliatin, due to increases in drug product related costs, and an increase in indirect costs related to the development of cadisegliatin. General & Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses were $3.3 million and $1.8 million for each of the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The increase of $1.5 million was primarily due to higher payroll cost and higher other G&A costs.

G&A expenses were $3.3 million and $1.8 million for each of the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The increase of $1.5 million was primarily due to higher payroll cost and higher other G&A costs. Other Income (Expense) : Other income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $0.6 million and was driven by an unrealized gain related to our investment in Reneo, as well as gains related to the change in the fair value of the outstanding warrants to purchase shares of our stock issued to related parties. Other expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was $0.1 million and was driven by an unrealized loss related to the investment in Reneo as well as the gains related to the change in the fair value of the outstanding warrants to purchase shares of our own stock issued to a related party.

: Other income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $0.6 million and was driven by an unrealized gain related to our investment in Reneo, as well as gains related to the change in the fair value of the outstanding warrants to purchase shares of our stock issued to related parties. Other expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was $0.1 million and was driven by an unrealized loss related to the investment in Reneo as well as the gains related to the change in the fair value of the outstanding warrants to purchase shares of our own stock issued to a related party. Net Loss: Net loss attributable to vTv shareholders for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $5.6 million or $0.07 per basic share. Net loss attributable to vTv shareholders for the comparable period a year ago was $3.2 million or $0.04 per basic share.





vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,599 $ 12,126 Accounts receivable — 173 G42 Promissory Note receivable — 12,243 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,324 2,537 Current deposits 15 15 Total current assets 13,938 27,094 Property and equipment, net 162 207 Operating lease right-of-use assets 299 349 Long-term investments 8,027 5,588 Total assets $ 22,426 $ 33,238 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 9,108 $ 7,313 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 161 154 Current portion of contract liabilities 17 17 Current portion of notes payable — 224 Total current liabilities 9,286 7,708 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 18,669 18,669 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 256 338 Warrant liability, related party 619 684 Total liabilities 28,830 27,399 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 18,879 16,579 Stockholders’ deficit: Class A Common Stock 815 815 Class B Common Stock 232 232 Additional paid-in capital 254,479 253,737 Accumulated deficit (280,809 ) (265,524 ) Total stockholders’ deficit attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. (25,283 ) (10,740 ) Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ deficit $ 22,426 $ 33,238





vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ — $ 9 $ — $ 2,009 Operating expenses: Research and development 4,691 2,205 8,633 5,338 General and administrative 3,309 1,831 6,794 7,179 Total operating expenses 8,000 4,036 15,427 12,517 Operating loss (8,000 ) (4,027 ) (15,427 ) (10,508 ) Interest income 153 50 253 50 Interest expense (2 ) — (2 ) (1 ) Other income (expense), net 638 (114 ) 2,191 (2,856 ) Loss before income taxes and noncontrolling interest (7,211 ) (4,091 ) (12,985 ) (13,315 ) Income tax provision — — — 200 Net loss before noncontrolling interest (7,211 ) (4,091 ) (12,985 ) (13,515 ) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,592 ) (940 ) (2,867 ) (3,357 ) Net loss attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. $ (5,619 ) $ (3,151 ) $ (10,118 ) $ (10,158 ) Net loss attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. common $ (5,619 ) $ (3,151 ) $ (10,118 ) $ (10,158 ) Net loss per share of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A $ (0.07 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted average number of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A common stock, basic and diluted 81,483,600 70,366,823 81,483,600 68,664,259

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by cadisegliatin (TTP399), a potential adjunctive therapy to insulin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. vTv’s development partners are pursuing additional indications in type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, renal disease, primary mitochondrial myopathy, and glioblastoma and other cancers and cancer treatment-related conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including statements regarding the timing of our clinical trials, our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition, we may not be able to successfully complete a successful financing, partnering or licensing transactions with respect to cadisegliatin. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, merger, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may undertake. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

