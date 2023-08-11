INDEVCO Packaging Solutions to Showcase Sustainable Converting Materials at Pack Expo 2023

INDEVCO North America’s packaging division will highlight environmental impacts of converting materials for packaging converters, co-packers, CPG companies, and retailers.

Richmond, VA, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDEVCO Packaging Solutions announces its participation in Pack Expo 2023, the premier packaging show taking place at Las Vegas Convention Center from September 11-13, 2023. The packaging division of INDEVCO North America will unveil its latest advancements in paperboard and plastic converting materials in Booth #N9254.

Using interactive touchscreens, visitors will be able to compare product Life Cycle Analyses (LCA) variables, such as fossil fuel use, greenhouse warming potential, and water consumption, for competing materials, recycled content options, and coatings.



Each year, Pack Expo highlights the increasing requirement to deliver solutions that optimize material usage, minimize waste, and reduce environmental footprint.

“Innovation,” says David Johnson, VP of Paperboard Sales, “is core to our product offering. At our coating and lamination facility in Doswell, Virginia, we’re working with our suppliers and folding carton converters to develop a range of high-performance paperboard materials with various end-of-life options.”

Beyond packaging material, food rot and waste is reduced by using plastic barrier and non-barrier converted films. INDEVCO North America blown film plants in Orangeburg, South Carolina and Longview, Texas (formerly known as INDEVCO Plastics) are designing monomaterial barrier films for recyclability.

“Plastic films enhance efficiencies and reduce costs throughout the supply chain,” explains Demetri Papachristopoulos, VP of Plastics Sales & Marketing, “We’re designing our barrier and sealant films for use in pouches, wrappers, and bags to help protect food, extend shelf life, and ultimately reduce food waste greenhouse gas emissions.”

Manufacturing plants within INDEVCO Packaging Solutions division include:

INDEVCO North America plastics extrusion plants in Longview, Texas and Orangeburg, South Carolina, previously known as INDEVCO Plastics

INDEVCO North America coating and laminating operation in Doswell, Virginia, formerly known as Specialty Coating & Laminating

INDEVCO North America, through its mother company INDEVCO Group, is a member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW). In addition, it is a member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC), and its plants have committed to Operation Clean Sweep (OCS).

For more information about INDEVCO Packaging Solutions, visit www.indevcopackagingsolutions.com.

About INDEVCO Packaging Solutions

INDEVCO Packaging Solutions innovates paperboard and plastic packaging solutions for a variety of industries. With a strong focus on sustainability, performance, and customer satisfaction, the division manufactures sustainable converting materials and next-generation heavy-duty transport solutions, delivers excellence in packaging performance while minimizing environmental impact.

About INDEVCO North America

Headquartered north of Richmond, Virginia, protective materials manufacturing group INDEVCO North America manufactures Packaging Solutions in South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia, as well as Barricade® and Perma R® Building Products in Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Member plants serve a growing list of industries, including building and construction, beverage, chemical and petrochemical, industrial salt and minerals, lawn and garden, packaging converting, pet food, processed food, and transport. Further, the group manages recycling operations for reprocessed and biomass materials that create a circular economy.

