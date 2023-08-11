SBA Administrator to Travel to Hawaii, Visit Small Businesses and Communities Impacted by Recent Wildfires

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman will join FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, August 11, U.S Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman will join FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and U.S Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell in Hawaii to visit communities impacted by the recent wildfires and meet with state and local officials regarding ongoing recovery efforts. She will also meet with local small business owners and highlight the SBA’s robust disaster recovery and resilience operation deployed to assist those affected.

Additional details are forthcoming.

Following President Biden’s major disaster declaration in Maui County as a result of the wildfires that began on August 8, low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to affected businesses and residents through the SBA’s disaster recovery and resilience operation.

More details on the resources available to survivors and how to access them can be found on the SBA’s website.

