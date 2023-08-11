mHealth Solutions Market is Expected to Reach $395.0 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mHealth solutions industry is poised for remarkable growth in the near future, driven by rapid advancements in mobile technology, healthcare digitization, and the increasing demand for accessible and personalized healthcare services. With the proliferation of smartphones, wearable devices, and IoT-enabled medical devices, individuals are gaining unprecedented control over their health management through real-time monitoring, virtual consultations, and health-focused mobile applications. This transformative shift towards patient-centric care not only empowers individuals to take charge of their well-being but also offers healthcare providers new avenues to deliver efficient, remote, and data-driven healthcare solutions. As regulations and data security measures continue to evolve, and as the benefits of mHealth become more evident in terms of improved patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs, the industry is on the cusp of a dynamic era where technology and healthcare converge to redefine the way we perceive and access medical services.

mHealth Solutions market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $119.5 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $395.0 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 27.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The factors driving market growth include Increasing utilization of connected devices and mHealth apps to manage chronic diseases, and shift towards patient-centric healthcare delivery. However, the lack of data security and concerns regarding data theft and healthcare fraud, and authenticity and reliability issues are challenging the market growth during the forecast period.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1232

mHealth Solutions Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $119.5 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $395.0 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 27.0% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Services, End user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing adoption of mHealth solutions in other mobile platforms Key Market Drivers Growing penetration of 4G & 5G networks to ensure uninterrupted healthcare

mHealth Solutions market major players covered in the report, such as:



Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Cerner Corporation (US)

Apple Inc. (US)

AliveCor Inc. (US)

AirStrip Technologies (US)

Athenahealth Inc. (US)

iHealth Lab Inc. (US)

AT&T Inc. (US)

AgaMatrix Inc. (US)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Fitbit Inc. (US)

Vodafone Group Plc (UK)

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (US)

OSP Labs (US)

SoftServe (US)

Garmin Ltd. (US)

Dexcom Inc. (US)

Tunstall Healthcare (UK)

Teladoc Health Inc. (US)

ZTE Corporation (China)

Omada Health (US)

My Mhealth Limited (UK)

and Among Others

Buy mHealth Solutions Industry Report (360 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=1232

The study categorizes the mHealth Solutions market based on product & services, end user at regional and global level.



mHealth Solutions Market, By Product & Service

mHealth Apps

Healthcare Apps

Chronic care management apps

Mental health & behavioral disorder management apps

Diabetes management apps

Blood pressure & ECG monitoring apps

Cancer management apps

Other chronic care management apps

General health & fitness apps

Health tracking apps

Obesity & weight management apps

Fitness & nutrition apps

Medication management apps

Women’s health apps

Pregnancy apps

Breastfeeding apps

Fertility apps

Other women’s health apps

Personal health record apps

Other healthcare apps

Medical Apps

Patient management & monitoring apps

Medical reference apps

Communication & consulting apps

Continuing medical education apps

Connected Medical devices

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

Blood pressure monitors

Blood glucose meters

ECG/heart rate monitors

Pulse oximeters

Peak flow meters

Sleep apnea monitors

Multiparameter trackers

Fetal monitoring devices

Neurological monitoring devices

Other connected medical devices

mHealth Services

Remote monitoring services

Diagnosis & Consultation services

Treatment services

Healthcare system strengthening services

Fitness & wellness services

Prevention services

mHealth Solutions Market, By End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Patients/Consumers

Other end users

Global mHealth Solutions Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain RoE

Asia Pacific Japan China India RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1232

The key stakeholders in the mHealth Solutions market include:

Healthcare application developers

Medical device vendors

Mobile network providers

Connectivity providers

Mobile platform developers

Insurance providers (payers)

Healthcare institutions (hospitals, medical schools, and outpatient clinics)

Research and consulting firms

Research institutes

Contract research organizations (CROs)

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)

Venture capitalists

Recent Developments:

In February 2023 Vodafone (UK) partnered with Charité Berlin, Leipzig University Hospital (Berlin).The collaboration with Charité Berlin (one of Europe’s largest university hospitals), Leipzig University Hospital, and 16 other leading research and medical experts across Germany enabled Vodafone to explore future medical applications using 6G

In January 2023 Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands) partnered with Masimo (US). The partnership aimed to augment patient monitoring capabilities in home telehealth applications with the Masimo W1 advanced health-tracking watch.

In January 2023, Garmin (US) launched Instinct Crossover in India, which delivers Garmin’s full suite of wellness features, including Sleep Score and Advanced Sleep Monitoring, and Health Monitoring activities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of mHealth Solutions Market:

1. Which are the top industry players in the global mHealth Solutions market?

The top market players in the global healthcare IT market include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. (Japan), Cerner Corporation (US), Apple, Inc. (US), AliveCor, Inc. (US), AirStrip Technologies (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), iHealth Lab Inc. (US), AT&T Inc. (US), AgaMatrix, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Fitbit Inc. (US), OSP Labs (US), SoftServe (US), Garmin, Ltd. (US), Dexcom, Inc. (US), Tunstall Healthcare (UK), Teladoc Health, Inc. (US), ZTE Corporation (China), and My mHealth Limited (UK).

2. Which products & services have been included in the mHealth Solutions market report?

This report contains the following mHealth Solutions products & services:

mHealth Apps

Connected Medical Devices

mHealth services

3. Which geographical region is dominating in the global mHealth Solutions market?

The global mHealth Solutions market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America holds the largest share and APAC registers the highest growth during the forecast period.

4. Which end user segments have been included in the mHealth Solutions market report?

The report contains the following end user segments:

Providers

Patients/Consumers

Payers

Other End Users

5. What is the total CAGR expected to be recorded for the silicon battery market during 2023-2028?

The CAGR is expected to record a CAGR of 27.0% from 2023-2028

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1232

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the mHealth solutions market by product & service, end user, and region

To provide detailed information about the factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall mHealth solutions market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the mHealth solutions market in five main regions (along with their respective key countries): North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key players in the mHealth solutions market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies2 and market shares.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, investments, joint ventures, sales contracts, and R&D activities of the leading players in the mHealth solutions market

To benchmark players within the mHealth solutions market using the Competitive Leadership Mapping framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business strategy, market share, and product offering

Related Reports:

Healthcare IT Market

Veterinary Vaccines Market

Vaccine Adjuvants Market

North American Healthcare IT Market

eHealth Market

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/mhealth-apps-and-solutions-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/mhealth-apps-and-solutions.asp

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com