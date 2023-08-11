The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) announces Patient-Centered Oncology Care® 2023 conference to be held Nov. 7-8 in Nashville

This year’s event will be held in person with the theme of Navigating the Cancer Journey

CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, today announced that it will host the 12th annual Patient-Centered Oncology Care® (PCOC) conference from Nov. 7-8, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Music City Center. The conference, which encapsulates the theme “Navigating the Cancer Journey,” will be an in-person event.



“We are thrilled to announce this year’s Patient-Centered Oncology Care conference,” said Gil Hernandez, vice president of AJMC. “With our esteemed panel of expert faculty and a diverse range of agenda topics, we are confident that this event will provide an invaluable platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration. Our goal is to empower health care professionals, patient advocates and researchers to implement transformative strategies that will ultimately improve patient outcomes and transform the cancer care landscape.”

The conference agenda will encompass a range of key topics pertinent to oncology care and beyond. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest advancements in patient care delivery, with a particular emphasis on improving outcomes. PCOC has created an atmosphere where leading providers, payers, advocates, technology developers and voices from the pharmaceutical industry can come together to advance cancer care delivery.

In addition to the core focus on patient care, this year’s conference will highlight the importance of equity in health care. Attendees will learn how a focus on equity can significantly enhance care delivery and will bring together a community of oncology professionals, patient advocates, and researchers to help bridge gaps in cancer treatment.

To register and learn more about the meeting, visit the conference website.

