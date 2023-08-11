Tricia Turner - Best Selling Author

RICHMOND , TX, USA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO/Associate Broker, Tricia Turner, Hit Amazon Best-Seller List with Six-Figure Agent. Tricia Turner, along with a select group of other Leading Real Estate Professionals from around the world. The book was published by CelebrityPress® LLC and was released July 20, 2023.



On the day of release, Six-Figure Agent climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, securing an impressive #7 in the competitive Buying and Selling Homes category. Not stopping there, it also triumphed in two additional esteemed categories: Marketing and Entrepreneurship, solidifying its place as a multi-faceted best-seller.



Tricia Turner’s chapter, “Yes You Can!” has helped the book reach optimal best-seller placement and will help readers gain similar success in their endeavors.



About Tricia

Tricia Turner, of the Tricia Turner Group, was born and raised in Houston, Texas and has been in real estate over 20 years. After practicing real estate and lending for many years, Tricia obtained her real estate broker’s license and opened her own independent real estate company.

In October 2018, Tricia left her own brokerage firm and moved her license over to EXP Realty, along with several agents from her brokerage and formed a mega team, which has continued to grow and thrive. Their team has a goal of $100 million in sales volume for 2023.

In addition to the real estate company, Tricia also owns her own staging company, Honeybee Homestaging & More, as well as her own event center, HUB510 along with the private bar, Piggy’s Place. All businesses are located in the Katy/Fulshear/Richmond area.

Tricia resides in the Katy/Fulshear area where she has lived for over 22 years. She has 3 children who are all involved in the family businesses.

Tricia is very active in Fort Bend County. She is a member of the Fulshear/Katy Chamber of Commerce and the Brazos River Rotary Club. She is also an ambassador for the Child Advocates of Fort Bend and serves on the Texana Advisory Board.

