John Kitchens - Best Selling Author

EDMOND , OK, USA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate Coach, John Kitchens, Hit Amazon Best-Seller List with Six-Figure Agent. John Kitchens, along with a select group of other Leading Real Estate Professionals from around the world. The book was published by CelebrityPress® LLC and was released on July 20, 2023.



On the day of release, Six-Figure Agent climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, securing an impressive #7 in the competitive Buying and Selling Homes category. Not stopping there, it also triumphed in two additional esteemed categories: Marketing and Entrepreneurship, solidifying its place as a multi-faceted best-seller.



John Kitchens chapter, “Developing The Discipline To Achieve Your Desired Outcome,” has helped the book reach optimal best-seller placement and will help readers gain similar success in their endeavors.

About John

John Kitchens is the most sought-after business growth and leadership development coach for real estate agents that want to build a sustainable business. John helps people become the best versions of themselves. He helps clients turn their real estate practice into a business, which allows them to have an actionable plan to escape being a production agent and become the CEO and leader of their business.

Breaking apart goals into actionable systems and processes is what defines him. Whether it’s an Ironman finish, creating an organizational structure, or self-leadership principles through his consistency, or daily disciplines, and habits, he helps identify and focus on the details that are vital and will lead to success and make big things happen. With over 14,000 coaching calls, his experience and broad perspective in all of the business dynamics allow him to bring clarity no other coach can.

Today, John is constantly traveling to speak and create an impact to change people’s lives. He also leads his own team and has created structured coaching programs to xXelerate your business and xXelerate your life.

John is a father of three beautiful children. He lives by his 'WHY': Inspire and challenge people to think bigger so they can transform their business and transform their lives.



Click HERE to order a copy of Six-Figure Agent.