Celebrating Community Partnerships at National Night Out on L. Ron Hubbard Way

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of families gathered on L. Ron Hubbard Way in East Hollywood for National Night Out with Los Angeles Fire Department Fire Station 35 and the LAPD Northeast Community Police Station.

An annual community-building campaign held in 16,000 communities nationally, for the past 40 years, National Night Out has promoted police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. And that’s exactly what the day’s activities, hosted by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles, were all about.

Throughout the afternoon and evening, children and teens vied to win at the archery range and other competitions. Others played in the bouncy houses while they and their families enjoyed the complimentary food and drinks and the safe atmosphere of an afternoon among friends. Five hundred kids took home backpacks loaded with school supplies that were donated by the Salvador Foundation.

The Church presented the fire station and police station serving East Hollywood with acknowledgments for their diligence in keeping the community safe.

The evening concluded with a stellar performance of "A Midsummer’s Night Dream" by the talented young men and women of Inner City Shakespeare Ensemble (ICSE). Under the artistic leadership of Dr. Melanie Andrews, the nonprofit ICSE brings at-risk students into the world of theatre through production of Shakespeare’s most beloved and enduring plays.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

An episode of Inside Scientology featuring the Church of Scientology Los Angeles was part of the special when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige launched the network in 2018. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network is available on DIRECTV channel 320 and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

