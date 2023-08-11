Wally Bressler Hits Amazon Best-Seller List with Six-Figure Agent

Wally Bressler - Best Selling Author

MCKINNEY, TX, USA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder of Trigger Sales System, Wally Bressler, Hit Amazon Best-Seller List with Six-Figure Agent. Wally Bressler joined forces with an exclusive group of distinguished Real Estate Professionals hailing from various corners of the globe. The book was published by CelebrityPress® LLC and was released on July 20, 2023.



On the day of release, Six-Figure Agent climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, securing an impressive #7 in the competitive Buying and Selling Homes category. Not stopping there, it also triumphed in two additional esteemed categories: Marketing and Entrepreneurship, solidifying its place as a multi-faceted best-seller.



Wally Bressler’s chapter, “Hold The Phone, Please…,” has helped the book reach optimal best-seller placement and will help readers gain similar success in their endeavors.



About Wally

Wally Bressler’s goal in life is to help people realize there’s no need to hit rock bottom in order to make the changes necessary to appreciate a joyful and fulfilling life.

Wally Bressler has conducted over 40,000 coaching sessions via one-on-one calls, live training sessions, group calls, and video training meetings with real estate sales professionals across the United States and Canada.

In 2021, Wally was nominated for Success magazine’s 125 Most Influential People in Real Estate That Get Results. In addition to having 22 years of life and business coaching experience, Wally has 25 years of sales and real estate experience, as well as 29 years of professional writing experience. He was the ghost writer on two Amazon published books, Inside Sales Predictability and Digital President. He released his own book, Amazon Best Seller, Tragic Hero: Picking Up The Pieces, in early September of 2022. In it, he uses the lessons learned from overcoming lifelong addictions to food, sex, pornography, and money to give others the hope and confidence they need to overcome their own challenges.

In November of 2022, Bressler was a guest on Times Square Today, which aired on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX.

Wally started as a real estate agent in 1998. After selling 72 homes his first 14 months in the business, he went on to become a sales manager and trainer and helped grow the team he was part of to more than 400 home sales annually.

Wally graduated from Hamilton College in 1990 and started his career in the mutual fund industry in 1991, where he worked for seven years before he made the leap to the real estate industry.

In 2021, Wally started Trigger Sales System (formerly Phone Sales Secrets), a company that helps salespeople overcome sales call reluctance, self-sabotage, perfectionism and procrastination, so that they can become fearless and confident in using their phone skills to grow their business.

Wally currently lives in McKinney, Texas and has four amazing children.

