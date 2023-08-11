Smart for Life to Exhibit Greens First Products at The National Convention by the Florida Chiropractic Association

Newly Launched Greens First Protein Bars to be Showcased at the World’s Largest Event for the Chiropractic Profession





MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a high growth global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ceautamed Worldwide LLC, will exhibit its proprietary Greens First products at The National Convention by the Florida Chiropractic Association in Orlando Florida, the world’s largest event for the chiropractic industry.

The FCA National Convention is being held from August 17-20th and is expected to have over 3,000 attendees and 380 exhibitors. Smart for Life’s recently announced new line of Greens First protein bars will be showcased at the event and samples will be available at the Greens First booth #911, located in the main exhibit hall.

“We are excited to participate in the world’s largest chiropractic convention and feature our proprietary Greens First line of products,” stated Darren Minton, Smart for Life’s Chief Executive Officer. “Greens First is specifically designed to help support proper pH balance, provide essential antioxidants, phytonutrients, superfoods, and so much more. In particular, we are pleased to announce that our recently launched line of Greens First protein bars will be showcased at the event and will be available for all attendees to enjoy.”

“We have found the chiropractic channel to be an ideal outlet for our products, as they understand the inherent health benefits of our products and take a holistic approach to health and wellbeing,” stated Ryan Benson, CEO of Ceautamed Worldwide. “The Greens First protein bars combine the benefits of our PRO products in a nutritious protein bar format. This complements our traditional powdered drink format that we have distributed over the past 20 years and gives our loyal customers another way to enjoy our products.”

To learn more about Greens First’s exhibit at the National Convention by the Florida Chiropractic Association in Orlando Florida and register for the event, please visit: https://thenationalchiro.com/

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues by the fourth quarter of 2026. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition/Sports Illustrated Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide/Greens First. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Video regarding the Company’s manufacturing facility at Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing is available at: www.bonnesantemanufacturing.com/video.

Investor material and a Fact Sheet with additional information about Smart for Life is available at: www.smartforlifecorp.com/investor-center.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Smart for Life’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Smart for Life believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Smart for Life does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Smart for Life’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

