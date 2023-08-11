Sam Basel - Best Selling Author

ESTES PARK, CO, USA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate Agent and Entrepreneur, Sam Basel, Hit Amazon Best-Seller List with Six-Figure Agent. Sam Basel, along with a select group of masterfully gifted agents and other leading Real Estate professionals from around the world. The book was published by CelebrityPress® LLC and was released on July 20, 2023.



On the day of release, Six-Figure Agent climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, securing an impressive #7 in the competitive Buying and Selling Homes category. Not stopping there, it also triumphed in two additional esteemed categories: Marketing and Entrepreneurship, solidifying its place as a multi-faceted best-seller.



Sam Basel’s chapter, “66,795,” has helped the book reach optimal best-seller placement and will help readers gain similar success in their endeavors.



About Sam

Sam Basel is a family man and an entrepreneur who fell into real estate early in life. With a passion for helping, he has carved out a successful career in Estes Park, Colorado. He has been actively involved in the industry since 2004, growing throughout his career from a licensed personal assistant to a solo agent to a business owner and to a team leader through multiple real estate cycles.

Sam's journey in real estate began early on, and he quickly fell in love with connecting with people, solving real estate puzzles and building wealth through real estate. Determined to fight against the poor public perception of real estate agents, he opened his own independent real estate agency in 2011. Alpine Legacy Real Estate was created with a focus on providing personalized service and working tirelessly to ensure that each of his clients' best interests were always at the forefront. Sam has represented clients in a variety of property types including primary homes, secondary homes, family legacy properties, investment properties, commercial properties, and properties in distressed situations.

Over the years, Sam's business has grown and flourished. He is now a respected team leader for the Alpine Legacy Team at eXp Realty, LLC, known for his expertise and focus on helping buyers and sellers make wise real estate decisions in any situation.

Sam is a devoted family man who is married and has four children. He is actively involved in the ministry of Fellowship of Christian Athletes as a member of the Board of Directors for Northern Colorado and is deeply committed to serving his community.



