Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Announces 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

Well positioned for growth with cash and cash equivalents of $21.4 million and no outstanding debt

Consolidated gross profit increased by 7.5% in Q2 2023 versus Q2 2022

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP) (“Star Equity” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company, reported today its financial results for the second quarter (Q2) ended June 30, 2023. All 2023 and 2022 amounts in this release are unaudited.

Following the sale of our Digirad Health business on May 4, 2023, all financial results for the 2023 and 2022 reporting periods, unless stated otherwise, relate to continuing operations, which currently include two divisions: Construction and Investments.

Q2 2023 Financial Highlights vs. Q2 2022 (unaudited)

  • Revenues decreased by 47.1% to $8.9 million from $16.8 million.
  • Gross profit increased by 7.5% to $2.6 million from $2.4 million.
  • Net loss from continuing operations was $1.4 million (or $0.09 per basic and diluted share) compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $1.3 million (or $0.08 per basic and diluted share).
  • Non-GAAP adjusted net loss was $0.9 million (or $0.06 per diluted share) compared to a net loss of $0.8 million (or $0.05 per diluted share).
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $0.8 million versus a loss of $0.4 million.

Year-to-Date 2023 Financial Highlights vs. Year-to-Date 2022 (unaudited)

  • Revenues decreased by 25.3% to $21.2 million from $28.4 million.
  • Gross profit increased by 75.8% to $6.9 million from $3.9 million.
  • Net loss from continuing operations was $1.4 million (or $0.09 per basic and diluted share) compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $5.7 million (or $0.41 per basic and diluted share).
  • Non-GAAP adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $0.5 million (or $0.03 per diluted share) compared to a net loss of $2.3 million (or $0.17 per diluted share).
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations improved to a net loss of $0.0 million versus a loss of $1.5 million.
  • As of June 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents increased to $21.4 million compared to cash and cash equivalents of $14.1 million at June 30, 2022
  • Debt decreased to $0 at June 30, 2023 from $3.5 million at June 30, 2022.

Rick Coleman, Chief Executive Officer, noted, “In the second quarter of 2023, Construction revenue declined versus Q2 2022 due to project timing, but gross margins improved substantially. We remain confident in the division’s ability to continue generating good results based on our healthy sales pipeline as well as a significant project backlog. As with any construction related business, timing of revenue and expense recognition can vary greatly from project to project and quarter to quarter, so we caution investors to not read too much into single period results. Most importantly, during the quarter we completed the divestiture of Digirad Health for $40 million and ended the second quarter with a cash balance of $21.4 million and no debt. The sale was transformative for the Company and created immediate shareholder value. We are now in a much stronger financial position and poised for the next phase of our growth, which includes organic Construction division expansion, bolt-on and new business acquisitions, and thoughtfully exploring new opportunities at our Investments division.”

Revenues

The Company’s Q2 2023 revenues decreased 47.1% to $8.9 million from $16.8 million in Q2 2022.

Revenues in $ thousands   Q2 2023   Q2 2022   % change   6M 2023   6M 2022   % change
Construction     8,893       16,806     (47.1 )%     21,239       28,437     (25.3 )%
Investments     158       158     %     316       316     %
Intersegment elimination     (158 )     (158 )   %     (316 )     (316 )   %
Total Revenues   $ 8,893     $ 16,806     (47.1 )%   $ 21,239     $ 28,437     (25.3 )%

Q2 2023 Construction revenue decreased by 47.1% from the prior year and year-to-date 2023 revenue decreased 25.3% from year-to-date 2022. While our sales pipeline and construction backlog remain strong, higher interest rates and economic uncertainty have slowed overall construction activity and some delayed project starts. Q2 2023 results reflected higher quarter to quarter volatility, but were magnified by slower revenue recognition on larger contracts. Year-to-date 2023 results compared to year-to-date 2022 reflect both longer revenue recognition timing and the positive impact of the largest ever commercial KBS project in the first half of 2022.

Gross Profit

Gross profit (loss) in $ thousands   Q2 2023   Q2 2022   % change   6M 2023   6M 2022   % change
Construction   $ 2,664     $ 2,485     7.2 %   $ 6,993     $ 4,071     71.8 %
Construction gross margin     30.0 %     14.8 %   15.2 %     32.9 %     14.3 %   18.6 %
Investments     97       94     3.2 %     192       153     25.5 %
Intersegment elimination     (158 )     (158 )   N/M     (316 )     (316 )   N/M
Total gross profit   $ 2,603     $ 2,421     7.5 %   $ 6,869     $ 3,908     75.8 %
Total gross margin     29.3 %     14.4 %   14.9 %     32.3 %     13.7 %   18.6 %

Q2 2023 and year-to-date 2023 Construction gross profit increased 7.2% and 71.8% from the prior year periods despite lower revenues, due to significantly increased pricing levels and lower input costs.

Operating Expenses

On a consolidated basis, Q2 2023 sales, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased by $1.0 million, or 31.7%, versus the prior year period. The major drivers of the increase in SG&A were increases in legal and outside services expense related to our Investments activities and the sale of our Healthcare business. SG&A as a percentage of revenue increased in Q2 2023 to 47.3% versus 19.0% in Q2 2022.

Net Income

Q2 2023 net loss from continuing operations was $1.4 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share in the same period in the prior year. Q2 2023 non-GAAP adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $0.9 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, compared to non-GAAP adjusted net loss from continuing operations of $0.8 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, in the prior year period.

Year-to-date 2023 net loss from continuing operations was $1.4 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $5.7 million, or $0.41 per basic and diluted share, in the same period in the prior year. Year to date 2023 non-GAAP adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $0.5 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss from continuing operations of $2.3 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

Q2 2023 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $0.8 million versus a loss of $0.4 million in the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to increased corporate expenses. Year-to-date 2023 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $35.8 thousand, compared to a loss of $1.5 million in year-to-date 2022, primarily due to improved margins at our Construction division.

Operating Cash Flow

Q2 2023 cash flow from operations was an outflow of $3.3 million, compared to an inflow of $3.6 million for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in cash flow was due in part to the expenditures related to the sale of our Healthcare division and lower Construction revenue in 2023. Year-to-date 2023 cash flow from operations was an inflow of $1.9 million, compared to an inflow of $2.9 million for year-to-date 2022. The decrease was attributable in part to expenditures related to the sale of our Healthcare division.

Preferred Stock Dividends

In Q2 2023, the Company’s board of directors declared a cash dividend to holders of our Series A Preferred Stock of $0.25 per share, for an aggregate amount of approximately $0.5 million. The record date for this dividend was June 1, 2023, and the payment date was June 12, 2023.

Conference Call Information

A conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT) on August 11, 2023 to discuss the results and management’s outlook. The call may be accessed by dialing (833) 630-1956 (toll free) or (412) 317-1837 (international), five minutes prior to the scheduled start time and referencing Star Equity. A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed online from the Events & Presentations link on the Investor Relations page at www.starequity.com/events-and-presentations/presentations; an archived replay of the webcast will be available within 15 minutes of the end of the conference call.

If you have any questions, either prior to or after our scheduled Earnings Conference call, please e-mail admin@starequity.com or lcati@equityny.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures by Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

This release presents the non-GAAP financial measures “adjusted net income (loss),” “adjusted net income (loss) per basic and diluted share,” and “adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations.” The most directly comparable measures for these non-GAAP financial measures are “net income (loss),” “net income (loss) per basic and diluted share,” and “cash flows from operating activities.” The Company has included below unaudited adjusted financial information, which presents the Company’s results of operations after excluding acquired intangible asset amortization, unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities and lumber derivatives, litigation costs, financing costs, and income tax adjustments. Further excluded in the measure of adjusted EBITDA are stock-based compensation, interest, depreciation, and amortization.

A discussion of the reasons why management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations is included as Exhibit 99.2 to the Company’s report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 11, 2023.

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company with two divisions: Construction and Investments. Prior to the May 4, 2023 sale of Digirad Health, Star Equity Holdings had three divisions: Healthcare, Construction and Investments.

Construction

Our Construction division manufactures modular housing units for commercial and residential real estate projects and operates in two businesses: (i) modular building manufacturing and (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations for professional builders.

Investments

Our Investments division manages and finances the Company’s real estate assets as well as its investment positions in private and public companies.

Healthcare

Our Healthcare division, which operated as Digirad Health until the sale of Digirad Health on May 4, 2023, provided products and services in the area of nuclear medical imaging with a focus on cardiac health.

Forward-Looking Statements

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release that are not statements of historical fact are hereby identified as “forward-looking statements” for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking Statements include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including plans or objectives relating to acquisitions and related integration, development of commercially viable products, novel technologies, and modern applicable services, (ii) projections of income (including income/loss), EBITDA, earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, cost reductions, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the future financial performance of the Company or acquisition targets and (iv) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described above. Moreover, forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions on the Company’s part. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “plan”, “should”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “will be”, “will continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described above as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the substantial amount of debt of the Company and the Company’s ability to repay or refinance it or incur additional debt in the future; the Company’s need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt and to pay dividends on the Company’s preferred stock; the restrictions contained in the debt agreements that limit the discretion of management in operating the business; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks in markets and public health crises that reduce economic activity and cause restrictions on operations (including the recent coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak); the length of time associated with servicing customers; losses of significant contracts or failure to get potential contracts being discussed; disruptions in the relationship with third party vendors; accounts receivable turnover; insufficient cash flows and resulting lack of liquidity; the Company's inability to expand the Company's business; unfavorable changes in the extensive governmental legislation and regulations governing healthcare providers and the provision of healthcare services and the competitive impact of such changes (including unfavorable changes to reimbursement policies); high costs of regulatory compliance; the liability and compliance costs regarding environmental regulations; the underlying condition of the technology support industry; the lack of product diversification; development and introduction of new technologies and intense competition in the healthcare industry; existing or increased competition; risks to the price and volatility of the Company’s common stock and preferred stock; stock volatility and in liquidity; risks to preferred stockholders of not receiving dividends and risks to the Company’s ability to pursue growth opportunities if the Company continues to pay dividends according to the terms of the Company’s preferred stock; the Company’s ability to execute on its business strategy (including any cost reduction plans); the Company’s failure to realize expected benefits of restructuring and cost-cutting actions; the Company’s ability to preserve and monetize its net operating losses; risks associated with the Company’s possible pursuit of acquisitions; the Company’s ability to consummate successful acquisitions and execute related integration, as well as factors related to the Company’s business including economic and financial market conditions generally and economic conditions in the Company’s markets; failure to keep pace with evolving technologies and difficulties integrating technologies; system failures; losses of key management personnel and the inability to attract and retain highly qualified management and personnel in the future; and the continued demand for and market acceptance of the Company’s services. For a detailed discussion of cautionary statements and risks that may affect the Company’s future results of operations and financial results, please refer to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. This release reflects management’s views as of the date presented.

All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information contact:  
Star Equity Holdings, Inc. The Equity Group
Rick Coleman Lena Cati
Chief Executive Officer Senior Vice President
203-489-9508 212-836-9611
rick.coleman@starequity.com lcati@equityny.com


(Financial tables follow)


Star Equity Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except for per share amounts)
 
    Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Six Months Ended
June 30
    2023
   2022
   2023
   2022
Revenues:                
Construction     8,893       16,806       21,239       28,437  
Total revenues     8,893       16,806       21,239       28,437  
                 
Cost of revenues:                
Construction     6,229       14,321       14,246       24,366  
Investments     61       64       124       163  
Total cost of revenues     6,290       14,385       14,370       24,529  
                 
Gross profit     2,603       2,421       6,869       3,908  
                 
Operating expenses:                
Selling, general and administrative     4,209       3,195       7,893       6,885  
Amortization of intangible assets     430       430       860       860  
Total operating expenses     4,639       3,625       8,753       7,745  
                 
Income (loss) from continuing operations     (2,036 )     (1,204 )     (1,884 )     (3,837 )
                 
Other income (expense):                
Other income (expense), net     568       (442 )     459       (444 )
Interest income (expense), net     163       (154 )     136       (280 )
Total other income (expense), net     731       (596 )     595       (724 )
                 
Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations     (1,305 )     (1,800 )     (1,289 )     (4,561 )
Income tax benefit (provision) from continuing operations     (61 )     510       (61 )     (1,160 )
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax     (1,366 )     (1,290 )     (1,350 )     (5,721 )
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (Note 10)     26,957       (286 )     27,376       444  
Net income (loss)     25,591       (1,576 )     26,026       (5,277 )
Deemed dividend on Series A perpetual preferred stock     (479 )     (479 )     (958 )     (958 )
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders   $ 25,112     $ (2,055 )   $ 25,068     $ (6,235 )
                 
Net income (loss) per share                
Net income (loss) per share, continuing operations                
Basic*   $ (0.09 )   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.09 )   $ (0.41 )
Diluted   $ (0.09 )   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.09 )   $ (0.41 )
Net income (loss) per share, discontinued operations                
Basic*   $ 1.74     $ (0.02 )   $ 1.76     $ 0.03  
Diluted   $ 1.71     $ (0.02 )   $ 1.74     $ 0.03  
Net income (loss) per share                
Basic*   $ 1.65     $ (0.10 )   $ 1.68     $ (0.38 )
Diluted*   $ 1.63     $ (0.10 )   $ 1.66     $ (0.37 )
Net income (loss) per share, attributable to common shareholders                
Basic*   $ 1.62     $ (0.13 )   $ 1.62     $ (0.44 )
Diluted*   $ 1.59     $ (0.13 )   $ 1.60     $ (0.44 )
Weighted-average common shares outstanding                
Basic*     15,520       15,379       15,518       14,031  
Diluted*     15,746       15,436       15,706       14,100  
                 
Dividends declared per share of Series A perpetual preferred stock   $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.50     $ 0.50  

*Earnings per share may not add due to rounding


Star Equity Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except share amounts)
 
  June 30, 2023
(unaudited) 		  December 31,
2022
Assets:      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,368     $ 4,377  
Restricted cash   53       142  
Investments in equity securities   4,783       3,490  
Lumber derivative contracts   43        
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $100 and $270, respectively   4,190       7,975  
Inventories, net   4,437       4,678  
Other current assets   1,744       755  
Current assets – discontinued operations         17,851  
Total current assets   36,618       39,268  
Property and equipment, net   4,995       5,665  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   1,666       1,856  
Intangible assets, net   12,492       13,352  
Goodwill   4,438       4,438  
Investment in private company   6,000        
Note receivable   7,000        
Other assets   1,270       1,285  
Non-current assets – discontinued operations         7,438  
Total assets $ 74,479     $ 73,302  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 1,261     $ 1,447  
Accrued liabilities   993       462  
Accrued compensation   1,318       1,838  
Accrued warranty   41       38  
Lumber derivative contracts         104  
Deferred revenue   1,791       1,673  
Short-term debt         3,383  
Operating lease liabilities   387       372  
Finance lease liabilities   50       82  
Current liabilities - discontinued operations         18,146  
Total current liabilities   5,841       27,545  
Deferred tax liabilities   237        
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   1,310       1,510  
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion   62       96  
Non-current liabilities - discontinued operations         2,396  
Total liabilities   7,450       31,547  
       
Stockholders’ Equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized: Series A Preferred Stock, 8,000,000 shares authorized, liquidation preference ($10.00 per share), 1,915,637 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023. (Liquidation preference: $18,988,390 as of June 30, 2023.)   18,988       18,988  
Series C Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 25,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding          
Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; 15,196,458 and 15,177,919 shares issued and outstanding (net of treasury shares) at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   1       1  
Treasury stock, at cost; 258,849 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   (5,728 )     (5,728 )
Additional paid-in capital   160,963       161,715  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss          
Accumulated deficit   (107,195 )     (133,221 )
Total stockholders’ equity   67,029       41,755  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 74,479     $ 73,302  


Star Equity Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30
    2023
   2022
   2023
   2022
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   $ (1,366 )   $ (1,290 )   $ (1,350 )   $ (5,721 )
Acquired intangible amortization     430       430       860       860  
Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities(1)     (945 )           (947 )      
Unrealized loss (gain) on lumber derivatives(2)     (104 )     469       (147 )     1,145  
Interest income     246             246        
Transaction costs(3)     1,158             1,158        
Gain on sale of assets     (424 )           (424 )      
Financing costs(4)     54       114             209  
Income tax (benefit) provision     61       (510 )     61       1,160  
Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations   $ (890 )   $ (787 )   $ (543 )   $ (2,347 )
                 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share     (0.09 )     (0.08 )     (0.09 )     (0.41 )
Acquired intangible amortization     0.03       0.03       0.05       0.06  
Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities(1)     (0.06 )           (0.06 )      
Unrealized loss (gain) on lumber derivatives(2)     (0.01 )     0.03       (0.01 )     0.08  
Interest income     0.02             0.02        
Transaction costs(3)     0.07             0.07        
Gain on sale of assets     (0.03 )           (0.03 )      
Financing costs(4)           0.01             0.01  
Income tax (benefit) provision           (0.03 )           0.08  
Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations per basic share(5)   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.17 )
Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share(5)   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.17 )

(1)   Reflects adjustments for any unrealized gains or losses in equity securities.
(2)   Reflects adjustments for any unrealized gains or losses in lumber derivatives value..
(3)   Reflects one time transaction costs related to the sale of the Healthcare Division.
(4)   Reflects financing costs from our credit facilities.
(5)   Per share amounts are computed independently for each discrete item presented. Therefore, the sum of the quarterly per share amounts will not necessarily equal to the total for the year, and the sum of individual items may not equal the total.


Star Equity Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 
(Unaudited) (In thousands)
 
For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2023   Construction   Investments   Star Equity
Corporate		   Total
                 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   $ 200     $ 992     $ (2,558 )   $ (1,366 )
Depreciation and amortization     510       61       8       579  
Interest (income) expense     16       (105 )     (74 )     (163 )
Income tax (benefit) provision                 61       61  
EBITDA from continuing operations     726       948       (2,563 )     (889 )
                 
Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities(1)           (945 )           (945 )
Unrealized loss (gain) on lumber derivatives(2)     (104 )                 (104 )
Interest income(3)           246             246  
Stock-based compensation     4             98       102  
Transaction costs(4)                 1,158       1,158  
Gain on sale of assets           (424 )           (424 )
Financing costs(5)     48       6             54  
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations   $ 674     $ (169 )   $ (1,307 )   $ (802 )


For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2022   Construction   Investments   Star Equity
Corporate		   Total
                 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   $ 94   $ (321 )   $ (1,063 )   $ (1,290 )
Depreciation and amortization     495     64             559  
Interest expense     113     93             206  
Income tax (benefit) provision               (510 )     (510 )
EBITDA from continuing operations     702     (164 )     (1,573 )     (1,035 )
                 
Unrealized loss (gain) on lumber derivatives(2)     469                 469  
Stock-based compensation     5           78       83  
Financing costs(5)     83     31             114  
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations   $ 1,259   $ (133 )   $ (1,495 )   $ (369 )


For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2023   Construction   Investments   Star Equity
Corporate		   Total
                 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   $ 1,854     $ 941     $ (4,145 )   $ (1,350 )
Depreciation and amortization     1,015       124       12       1,151  
Interest (income) expense     45       (83 )     (98 )     (136 )
Income tax (benefit) provision                 61       61  
EBITDA     2,914       982       (4,170 )     (274 )
                 
Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities(1)           (947 )           (947 )
Unrealized loss (gain) on lumber derivatives(2)     (147 )                 (147 )
Interest income(3)           246             246  
Stock-based compensation     9             194       203  
Transaction costs(4)                 1,158       1,158  
Gain on sale of assets           (424 )           (424 )
Financing costs(5)     132       17             149  
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA   $ 2,908     $ (126 )   $ (2,818 )   $ (36 )


For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2022   Construction   Investments   Star Equity
Corporate		   Total
                 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   $ (822 )   $ (233 )   $ (4,666 )   $ (5,721 )
Depreciation and amortization     982       163             1,145  
Interest expense     192       140             332  
Income tax (benefit) provision                 1,160       1,160  
EBITDA     352       70       (3,506 )     (3,084 )
                 
Unrealized loss (gain) on lumber derivatives(2)     1,145                   1,145  
Stock-based compensation     11             201       212  
Financing costs(4)     161       48             209  
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA   $ 1,669     $ 118     $ (3,305 )   $ (1,518 )

(1)   Reflects adjustments for any unrealized gains or losses on equity securities.
(2)   Reflects adjustments for any unrealized gains or losses in lumber derivatives value.
(3)   We allocate all corporate interest income to the Investments Division.
(4)   Reflects one time transaction costs related to the sale of the Healthcare Division.
(5)   Reflects financing costs from our credit facilities.


Star Equity Holdings, Inc.
Supplemental Debt Information
(Unaudited) (In thousands)
 
A summary of the Company’s credit facilities are as follows:
 
    June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
    Amount   Weighted-Average
Interest Rate		   Amount   Weighted-Average
Interest Rate
Revolving Credit Facility - eCapital KBS   $   %   $   %
Revolving Credit Facility - eCapital EBGL       %     2,592   10.25 %
Revolving Credit Facility - Webster       %       %
Total Short-term Revolving Credit Facilities   $   %   $ 2,592   7.69 %
eCapital - Star Loan Principal, net   $       $ 791   10.50 %
Short Term Loan   $   %   $ 791   10.50 %
Total Short-term debt   $   %   $ 3,383   7.88 %


Star Equity Holdings, Inc.
Supplemental Segment Information
(Unaudited) (In thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30
    2023
   2022
   2023
   2022
Revenue by segment:                
Construction   $ 8,893     $ 16,806     $ 21,239     $ 28,437  
Investments     158       158       316       316  
Intersegment elimination     (158 )     (158 )     (316 )     (316 )
Consolidated revenue   $ 8,893     $ 16,806     $ 21,239     $ 28,437  
                 
Gross profit (loss) by segment:                
Construction   $ 2,664     $ 2,485     $ 6,993     $ 4,071  
Investments     97       94       192       153  
Intersegment elimination     (158 )     (158 )     (316 )     (316 )
Consolidated gross profit   $ 2,603     $ 2,421     $ 6,869     $ 3,908  
                 
Income (loss) from continuing operations by segment:                
Construction   $ 199     $ 290     $ 1,981     $ (469 )
Investments     (437 )     80       (456 )     139  
Corporate, eliminations and other     (1,798 )     (1,574 )     (3,409 )     (3,507 )
Segment income (loss) from operations   $ (2,036 )   $ (1,204 )   $ (1,884 )   $ (3,837 )
                 
Depreciation and amortization by segment:                
Construction   $ 510     $ 495     $ 1,015     $ 982  
Investments     61       64       124       163  
Star Equity corporate     8             12        
Total depreciation and amortization   $ 579     $ 559     $ 1,151     $ 1,145  

 


You just read:

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Announces 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

