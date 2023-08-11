Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,095 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,514 in the last 365 days.

Wilhelmina International, Inc. Reports Results for Second Quarter 2023

Second Quarter Financial Results

 
(in thousands)
Q2 23
Q2 22 		YOY
Change 		Q2 23
            YTD 		Q2 22
YTD 		YOY
Change
Total Revenues $ 4,493   $ 4,699 (4.4 %) $ 8,977 $ 9,247 (2.9 %)
Operating Income   149     1,040 (85.7 %)   378   1,914 (80.3 %)
Income Before Provision for Taxes   88     1,148 (92.3 %)   298   2,013 (85.2 %)
Net (Loss) Income   (14 )   921 (101.5 %)   145   1,660 (91.3 %)
Gross Billings*   17,541     17,604 (0.4 %)   35,128   34,249 2.6 %
EBITDA*   144     1,197 (88.0 %)   406   2,124 (80.9 %)
Adjusted EBITDA*   230     1,142 (79.9 %)   534   2,130 (74.9 %)
Pre-Corporate EBITDA*   476     1,364 (65.1 %)   1.024   2,606 (60.7 %)
*Non-GAAP measures referenced are detailed in the disclosures at the end of this release.

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (Nasdaq:WHLM) ("Wilhelmina" or the "Company") today reported revenues of $4.5 million and net loss of $14 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to revenues of $4.7 million and net income of $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, Wilhelmina reported revenues of $9.0 million and net income of $0.1 million compared to revenue of $9.2 million and net income of $1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.   Decreased revenues in 2023 were primarily due to decreased commissions on bookings in the Company’s core modeling divisions.

Financial Results

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $14 thousand or $0.00 per fully diluted share, compared to net income of $0.9 million, or $0.18 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $0.1 million, or $0.03 per fully diluted share, compared to $1.7 million, or $0.32 per fully diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Pre-Corporate EBITDA was $0.5 million and $1.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to Pre-Corporate EBITDA of $1.4 million and $2.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.  

The following table reconciles reported total revenues under generally accepted accounting principles to Gross Billings, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

(in thousands)  Three months ended
June 30, 		 Six months ended
June 30,
  2023 2022 2023 2022
Total Revenues 4,493 4,699 8,977 9,247
Model costs 13,048 12,905 26,151 25,002
Gross billings* 17,541 17,604 35,128 34,249
*Non-GAAP measures referenced are detailed in the disclosures at the end of this release.


Model costs include amounts owed to talent, including taxes required to be withheld and remitted directly to taxing authorities, commissions owed to other agencies, and related costs such as those paid for photography.

The following table reconciles reported net income under generally accepted accounting principles to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Pre-Corporate EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

(in thousands) Three months ended
June 30,		   Six months ended
June 30,		  
  2023   2022   2023 2022  
Net (loss) income (14 ) 921   145 1,660  
Interest expense -   2   1 5  
Income tax expense 102   227   153 353  
Amortization and depreciation 56   47   107 106  
EBITDA* 144   1,197   406 2,124  
Foreign exchange loss (gain) 61   (110 ) 79 (104 )
Share-based payment expense 25   55   49 110  
Adjusted EBITDA* 230   1,142   534 2,130  
Corporate overhead 246   222   490 476  
Pre-Corporate EBITDA* 476   1,364   1,024 2,606  
*Non-GAAP measures referenced are detailed in the disclosures at the end of this release.


Changes in net income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Pre-Corporate EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, when compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, were primarily the result of the following:

  • Total revenues for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 decreased by 4.4% and 2.9% due to decreased commissions on bookings in the Company’s core modeling divisions;
  • Salaries and service costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 increased by 10.5% and 9.5% primarily due to personnel hires and payroll changes to better align Wilhelmina staffing with the needs of each office and geographical region;
  • Office and general expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 increased by 53.4% and 52.9% primarily due to increased legal expense, rent expense, utilities, and other office related expenses.;
  • Amortization and depreciation expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 increased by 19.1% and 0.9%, primarily due to increased depreciation of capitalized furniture and leasehold assets at the Company’s new New York City office; and
  • Corporate overhead expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 increased by 10.8% and 2.9%, primarily due to increased corporate travel expenses and the timing of audit costs incurred earlier than the prior year.

WILHELMINA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data) 

    (Unaudited)        
    June 30,
2023 		    December 31,
2022 		 
             
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 10,943       $ 11,998    
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,931 and $1,612, respectively     9,965         9,467    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     214         181    
Total current assets     21,122         21,646    
                 
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,292 and $1,216, respectively     340         307    
Right of use assets-operating     3,429         3,565    
Right of use assets-finance     108         138    
Trademarks and trade names with indefinite lives      8,467         8,467    
Goodwill     7,547         7,547    
Other assets     301         322    
                 
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 41,314       $ 41,992    
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                 
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 3,883       $ 4,306    
Due to models     7,815         8,378    
Contract liabilities     -         270    
Lease liabilities – operating, current     572         385    
Lease liabilities – finance, current     64         62    
Total current liabilities     12,334         13,401    
                 
Long term liabilities:                
Deferred income tax, net     1,138         985    
Lease liabilities – operating, non-current     3,187         3,310    
Lease liabilities – finance, non-current     52         85    
Total long term liabilities     4,377         4,380    
                 
Total liabilities     16,711         17,781    
                 
Shareholders’ equity:                
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 9,000,000 shares authorized; 6,472,038 shares                
issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022     65         65    
Treasury stock, 1,314,694 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, at cost     (6,371 )       (6,371 )  
Additional paid-in capital     88,819         88,770    
Accumulated deficit     (57,564 )       (57,709 )  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (346 )       (544 )  
Total shareholders’ equity     24,603         24,211    
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 41,314       $ 41,992    


WILHELMINA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
 (In thousands, except for share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30,      June 30,   
    2023       2022       2023       2022    
Revenues:                        
Service revenues   $ 4,486       $ 4,691       $ 8,962       $ 9,232    
License fees     7         8         15         15    
Total revenues     4,493         4,699         8,977         9,247    
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Salaries and service costs     2,979         2,697         5,859         5,349    
Office and general expenses     1,063         693         2,143         1,402    
Amortization and depreciation     56         47         107         106    
Corporate overhead     246         222         490         476    
Total operating expenses     4,344         3,659         8,599         7,333    
Operating income     149         1,040         378         1,914    
                                 
Other expense (income):                                
Foreign exchange loss (gain)     61         (110 )       79         (104 )  
Interest expense     -         2         1         5    
Total other expense (income)     61         (108 )       80         (99 )  
                                 
Income before provision for income taxes      88         1,148         298         2,013    
                                 
Provision for income taxes:                                
Current     56         (54 )       -         (84 )  
Deferred     (158 )       (173 )       (153 )       (269 )  
Provision for income taxes, net     (102 )       (227 )       (153 )       (353 )  
                                 
 Net (loss) income   $ (14 )     $ 921       $ 145       $ 1,660    
                                 
Other comprehensive income (loss):                                
Foreign currency translation adjustment     112         (338 )       198         (512 )  
Total comprehensive income   $ 98       $ 583       $ 343       $ 1,148    
                                 
Basic net income per common share   $ 0.00       $ 0.18       $ 0.03       $ 0.32    
Diluted net income per common share   $ 0.00       $ 0.18       $ 0.03       $ 0.32    
                                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic     5,157         5,157         5,157         5,157    
Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted     5,157         5,157         5,157         5,157    


WILHELMINA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(In thousands)

    Common
Shares 		  Stock
Amount 		  Treasury
Shares 		    Stock
Amount 		    Additional
Paid-in
Capital 		    Accumulated
Deficit 		      Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)		   Total  
Balances at December 31, 2021     6,472   $ 65     (1,315 )     $ (6,371 )     $ 88,580     $ (61,238 )     $ (23 )   $ 21,013    
Share based payment expense     -     -     -         -         55       -         -       55    
Net income     -     -     -         -         -       739         -       739    
Foreign currency translation     -     -     -         -         -       -         (174 )     (174 )  
Balances at March 31, 2022     6,472   $ 65     (1,315 )     $ (6,371 )     $ 88,635     $ (60,499 )     $ (197 )   $ 21,633    
Share based payment expense     -     -     -         -         55       -         -       55    
Net income     -     -     -         -         -       921         -       921    
Foreign currency translation     -     -     -         -         -       -         (338 )     (338 )  
Balances at June 30, 2022     6,472   $ 65     (1,315 )     $ (6,371 )     $ 88,690     $ (59,578 )     $ (535 )   $ 22,271    


    Common
Shares 		  Stock
Amount 		  Treasury
Shares 		    Stock
Amount 		    Additional
Paid-in
Capital 		    Accumulated
Deficit 		      Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)		   Total  
Balances at December 31, 2022     6,472   $ 65     (1,315 )     $ (6,371 )     $ 88,770     $ (57,709 )     $ (544 )   $ 24,211    
Share based payment expense     -     -     -         -         24       -         -       24    
Net income     -     -     -         -         -       159         -       159    
Foreign currency translation     -     -     -         -         -       -         86       86    
Balances at March 31, 2023     6,472   $ 65     (1,315 )     $ (6,371 )     $ 88,794     $ (57,550 )     $ (458 )   $ 24,480    
Share based payment expense     -     -     -         -         25       -         -       25    
Net loss     -     -     -         -         -       (14 )       -       (14  
Foreign currency translation     -     -     -         -         -       -         112       112    
Balances at June 30, 2023     6,472   $ 65     (1,315 )     $ (6,371 )     $ 88,819     $ (57,564 )     $ (346 )   $ 24,603    


WILHELMINA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
 (In thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Six Months Ended
June 30, 		 
    2023       2022    
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net income:   $ 145       $ 1,660    
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:                
Amortization and depreciation     107         106    
Share based payment expense     49         110    
Loss (gain) on foreign exchange rates     79         (104 )  
Deferred income taxes     153         269    
Bad debt expense     82         79    
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     (659 )       (2,412 )  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (33 )       (116 )  
Right of use assets-operating     349         238    
Other assets     21         (227 )  
Due to models     (563 )       681    
Lease liabilities-operating     (149 )       (240 )  
Contract liabilities     (270 )       (535 )  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     (423 )       14    
Net cash used in operating activities     (1,112 )       (477 )  
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchases of property and equipment     (109 )       (18 )  
Net cash used in investing activities     (109 )       (18 )  
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Payments on finance leases     (32 )       (33 )  
Net cash used in financing activities     (32 )       (33 )  
                 
Foreign currency effect on cash flows:     198         (412 )  
                 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents:     (1,055 )       (940 )  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     11,998         10,251    
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 10,943       $ 9,311    
                 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:                
Cash paid for income taxes   $ 49       $ 5    
                   
                 
                 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Gross Billings, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Pre-Corporate EBITDA represent measures of financial performance that are not calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“non-GAAP financial measures”). The Company considers Gross Billings, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Pre-Corporate EBITDA to be important measures of performance because they:

  • are key operating metrics of the Company's business;
  • are used by management in its planning and budgeting processes and to monitor and evaluate its financial and operating results; and
  • provide stockholders and potential investors with a means to evaluate the Company's financial and operating results against other companies within the Company's industry. 

The Company's calculation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be consistent with similar calculations by other companies in the Company's industry. The Company calculates Gross Billings as the gross amounts billed to customers on behalf of its models and talent for services performed. The Company calculates EBITDA as net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. The Company calculates “Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA plus foreign exchange gain/loss, share-based payment expense and certain significant non-recurring items that the Company may include from time to time. There were no such non-recurring items during the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. The Company calculates “Pre-Corporate EBITDA” as Adjusted EBITDA plus corporate overhead expense, which includes director compensation, securities laws compliance costs, audit and professional fees, and other public company costs.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to net and operating income as an indicator of the Company's operating performance or cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

Form 10-Q Filing

Additional information concerning the Company's results of operations and financial position is included in the Company's Form 10-Q for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 11, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking” statements as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company are based on the beliefs of the Company’s management as well as information currently available to the Company’s management. When used in this report, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” and “intend” and words or phrases of similar import, as they relate to the Company or Company management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, projections about the Company’s future results, statements about its plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business and the markets in which it operates. Additionally, statements concerning future matters such as gross billing levels, revenue levels, expense levels, and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Management cautions that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements of its business or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Should any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements. As a result, no person should place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

About Wilhelmina International, Inc. (www.wilhelmina.com):

Wilhelmina, together with its subsidiaries, is an international full-service fashion model and talent management service, specializing in the representation and management of leading models, celebrities, artists, photographers, athletes, and content creators. Established in 1967 by fashion model Wilhelmina Cooper, Wilhelmina is one of the oldest and largest fashion model management companies in the world. Wilhelmina is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol WHLM.  Wilhelmina is headquartered in New York and, since its founding, has grown to include operations in Los Angeles, Miami, and London. Wilhelmina also owns Aperture, a talent agency located in New York and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.wilhelmina.com and follow @WilhelminaModels.

CONTACT: Investor Relations
Wilhelmina International, Inc.
214-661-7488
ir@wilhelmina.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Wilhelmina International, Inc. Reports Results for Second Quarter 2023

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more