Wilhelmina International, Inc. Reports Results for Second Quarter 2023

Second Quarter Financial Results



(in thousands)

Q2 23

Q2 22 YOY

Change Q2 23

YTD Q2 22

YTD YOY

Change Total Revenues $ 4,493 $ 4,699 (4.4 %) $ 8,977 $ 9,247 (2.9 %) Operating Income 149 1,040 (85.7 %) 378 1,914 (80.3 %) Income Before Provision for Taxes 88 1,148 (92.3 %) 298 2,013 (85.2 %) Net (Loss) Income (14 ) 921 (101.5 %) 145 1,660 (91.3 %) Gross Billings* 17,541 17,604 (0.4 %) 35,128 34,249 2.6 % EBITDA* 144 1,197 (88.0 %) 406 2,124 (80.9 %) Adjusted EBITDA* 230 1,142 (79.9 %) 534 2,130 (74.9 %) Pre-Corporate EBITDA* 476 1,364 (65.1 %) 1.024 2,606 (60.7 %) *Non-GAAP measures referenced are detailed in the disclosures at the end of this release.





DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (Nasdaq:WHLM) ("Wilhelmina" or the "Company") today reported revenues of $4.5 million and net loss of $14 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to revenues of $4.7 million and net income of $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, Wilhelmina reported revenues of $9.0 million and net income of $0.1 million compared to revenue of $9.2 million and net income of $1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Decreased revenues in 2023 were primarily due to decreased commissions on bookings in the Company’s core modeling divisions.

Financial Results

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $14 thousand or $0.00 per fully diluted share, compared to net income of $0.9 million, or $0.18 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $0.1 million, or $0.03 per fully diluted share, compared to $1.7 million, or $0.32 per fully diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Pre-Corporate EBITDA was $0.5 million and $1.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to Pre-Corporate EBITDA of $1.4 million and $2.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

The following table reconciles reported total revenues under generally accepted accounting principles to Gross Billings, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

(in thousands) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total Revenues 4,493 4,699 8,977 9,247 Model costs 13,048 12,905 26,151 25,002 Gross billings* 17,541 17,604 35,128 34,249 *Non-GAAP measures referenced are detailed in the disclosures at the end of this release.



Model costs include amounts owed to talent, including taxes required to be withheld and remitted directly to taxing authorities, commissions owed to other agencies, and related costs such as those paid for photography.

The following table reconciles reported net income under generally accepted accounting principles to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Pre-Corporate EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

(in thousands) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income (14 ) 921 145 1,660 Interest expense - 2 1 5 Income tax expense 102 227 153 353 Amortization and depreciation 56 47 107 106 EBITDA* 144 1,197 406 2,124 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 61 (110 ) 79 (104 ) Share-based payment expense 25 55 49 110 Adjusted EBITDA* 230 1,142 534 2,130 Corporate overhead 246 222 490 476 Pre-Corporate EBITDA* 476 1,364 1,024 2,606 *Non-GAAP measures referenced are detailed in the disclosures at the end of this release.



Changes in net income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Pre-Corporate EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, when compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, were primarily the result of the following:

Total revenues for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 decreased by 4.4% and 2.9% due to decreased commissions on bookings in the Company’s core modeling divisions;



Salaries and service costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 increased by 10.5% and 9.5% primarily due to personnel hires and payroll changes to better align Wilhelmina staffing with the needs of each office and geographical region;



Office and general expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 increased by 53.4% and 52.9% primarily due to increased legal expense, rent expense, utilities, and other office related expenses.;



Amortization and depreciation expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 increased by 19.1% and 0.9%, primarily due to increased depreciation of capitalized furniture and leasehold assets at the Company’s new New York City office; and



Corporate overhead expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 increased by 10.8% and 2.9%, primarily due to increased corporate travel expenses and the timing of audit costs incurred earlier than the prior year.



WILHELMINA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,943 $ 11,998 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,931 and $1,612, respectively 9,965 9,467 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 214 181 Total current assets 21,122 21,646 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,292 and $1,216, respectively 340 307 Right of use assets-operating 3,429 3,565 Right of use assets-finance 108 138 Trademarks and trade names with indefinite lives 8,467 8,467 Goodwill 7,547 7,547 Other assets 301 322 TOTAL ASSETS $ 41,314 $ 41,992 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,883 $ 4,306 Due to models 7,815 8,378 Contract liabilities - 270 Lease liabilities – operating, current 572 385 Lease liabilities – finance, current 64 62 Total current liabilities 12,334 13,401 Long term liabilities: Deferred income tax, net 1,138 985 Lease liabilities – operating, non-current 3,187 3,310 Lease liabilities – finance, non-current 52 85 Total long term liabilities 4,377 4,380 Total liabilities 16,711 17,781 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 9,000,000 shares authorized; 6,472,038 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 65 65 Treasury stock, 1,314,694 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, at cost (6,371 ) (6,371 ) Additional paid-in capital 88,819 88,770 Accumulated deficit (57,564 ) (57,709 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (346 ) (544 ) Total shareholders’ equity 24,603 24,211 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 41,314 $ 41,992



WILHELMINA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Service revenues $ 4,486 $ 4,691 $ 8,962 $ 9,232 License fees 7 8 15 15 Total revenues 4,493 4,699 8,977 9,247 Operating expenses: Salaries and service costs 2,979 2,697 5,859 5,349 Office and general expenses 1,063 693 2,143 1,402 Amortization and depreciation 56 47 107 106 Corporate overhead 246 222 490 476 Total operating expenses 4,344 3,659 8,599 7,333 Operating income 149 1,040 378 1,914 Other expense (income): Foreign exchange loss (gain) 61 (110 ) 79 (104 ) Interest expense - 2 1 5 Total other expense (income) 61 (108 ) 80 (99 ) Income before provision for income taxes 88 1,148 298 2,013 Provision for income taxes: Current 56 (54 ) - (84 ) Deferred (158 ) (173 ) (153 ) (269 ) Provision for income taxes, net (102 ) (227 ) (153 ) (353 ) Net (loss) income $ (14 ) $ 921 $ 145 $ 1,660 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment 112 (338 ) 198 (512 ) Total comprehensive income $ 98 $ 583 $ 343 $ 1,148 Basic net income per common share $ 0.00 $ 0.18 $ 0.03 $ 0.32 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.00 $ 0.18 $ 0.03 $ 0.32 Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic 5,157 5,157 5,157 5,157 Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted 5,157 5,157 5,157 5,157



WILHELMINA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands)

Common

Shares Stock

Amount Treasury

Shares Stock

Amount Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Total Balances at December 31, 2021 6,472 $ 65 (1,315 ) $ (6,371 ) $ 88,580 $ (61,238 ) $ (23 ) $ 21,013 Share based payment expense - - - - 55 - - 55 Net income - - - - - 739 - 739 Foreign currency translation - - - - - - (174 ) (174 ) Balances at March 31, 2022 6,472 $ 65 (1,315 ) $ (6,371 ) $ 88,635 $ (60,499 ) $ (197 ) $ 21,633 Share based payment expense - - - - 55 - - 55 Net income - - - - - 921 - 921 Foreign currency translation - - - - - - (338 ) (338 ) Balances at June 30, 2022 6,472 $ 65 (1,315 ) $ (6,371 ) $ 88,690 $ (59,578 ) $ (535 ) $ 22,271





Common

Shares Stock

Amount Treasury

Shares Stock

Amount Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Total Balances at December 31, 2022 6,472 $ 65 (1,315 ) $ (6,371 ) $ 88,770 $ (57,709 ) $ (544 ) $ 24,211 Share based payment expense - - - - 24 - - 24 Net income - - - - - 159 - 159 Foreign currency translation - - - - - - 86 86 Balances at March 31, 2023 6,472 $ 65 (1,315 ) $ (6,371 ) $ 88,794 $ (57,550 ) $ (458 ) $ 24,480 Share based payment expense - - - - 25 - - 25 Net loss - - - - - (14 ) - (14 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - - 112 112 Balances at June 30, 2023 6,472 $ 65 (1,315 ) $ (6,371 ) $ 88,819 $ (57,564 ) $ (346 ) $ 24,603



WILHELMINA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income: $ 145 $ 1,660 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 107 106 Share based payment expense 49 110 Loss (gain) on foreign exchange rates 79 (104 ) Deferred income taxes 153 269 Bad debt expense 82 79 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (659 ) (2,412 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (33 ) (116 ) Right of use assets-operating 349 238 Other assets 21 (227 ) Due to models (563 ) 681 Lease liabilities-operating (149 ) (240 ) Contract liabilities (270 ) (535 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (423 ) 14 Net cash used in operating activities (1,112 ) (477 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (109 ) (18 ) Net cash used in investing activities (109 ) (18 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on finance leases (32 ) (33 ) Net cash used in financing activities (32 ) (33 ) Foreign currency effect on cash flows: 198 (412 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents: (1,055 ) (940 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 11,998 10,251 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 10,943 $ 9,311 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 49 $ 5

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Gross Billings, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Pre-Corporate EBITDA represent measures of financial performance that are not calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“non-GAAP financial measures”). The Company considers Gross Billings, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Pre-Corporate EBITDA to be important measures of performance because they:

are key operating metrics of the Company's business;

are used by management in its planning and budgeting processes and to monitor and evaluate its financial and operating results; and

provide stockholders and potential investors with a means to evaluate the Company's financial and operating results against other companies within the Company's industry.



The Company's calculation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be consistent with similar calculations by other companies in the Company's industry. The Company calculates Gross Billings as the gross amounts billed to customers on behalf of its models and talent for services performed. The Company calculates EBITDA as net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. The Company calculates “Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA plus foreign exchange gain/loss, share-based payment expense and certain significant non-recurring items that the Company may include from time to time. There were no such non-recurring items during the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. The Company calculates “Pre-Corporate EBITDA” as Adjusted EBITDA plus corporate overhead expense, which includes director compensation, securities laws compliance costs, audit and professional fees, and other public company costs.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to net and operating income as an indicator of the Company's operating performance or cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

Form 10-Q Filing

Additional information concerning the Company's results of operations and financial position is included in the Company's Form 10-Q for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 11, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking” statements as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company are based on the beliefs of the Company’s management as well as information currently available to the Company’s management. When used in this report, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” and “intend” and words or phrases of similar import, as they relate to the Company or Company management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, projections about the Company’s future results, statements about its plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business and the markets in which it operates. Additionally, statements concerning future matters such as gross billing levels, revenue levels, expense levels, and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Management cautions that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements of its business or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Should any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements. As a result, no person should place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

About Wilhelmina International, Inc. (www.wilhelmina.com):

Wilhelmina, together with its subsidiaries, is an international full-service fashion model and talent management service, specializing in the representation and management of leading models, celebrities, artists, photographers, athletes, and content creators. Established in 1967 by fashion model Wilhelmina Cooper, Wilhelmina is one of the oldest and largest fashion model management companies in the world. Wilhelmina is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol WHLM. Wilhelmina is headquartered in New York and, since its founding, has grown to include operations in Los Angeles, Miami, and London. Wilhelmina also owns Aperture, a talent agency located in New York and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.wilhelmina.com and follow @WilhelminaModels.

CONTACT: Investor Relations

Wilhelmina International, Inc.

214-661-7488

ir@wilhelmina.com