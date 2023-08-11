Specialty Carbon Black Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Specialty Carbon Black Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Specialty Carbon Black Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the specialty carbon black market research. As per TBRC’s specialty carbon black market forecast, the specialty carbon black market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.61 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.4% through the forecast period.

The increasing demand for plastics and coatings is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest specialty carbon black market share. Major players in the market include Cabot Corporation, Birla Carbon, Continental Carbon, Omsk Carbon Group, Orion Engineered Carbons, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited, Imerys Graphite & Carbon Switzerland SA, Black Bear Carbon B.V., Asia Carbon Industries Inc., Lion Specialty Chemicals.

Specialty Carbon Black Market Segments

1) By Form: Granules, Powder

2) By Grade: Conductive Carbon Black, Fiber Carbon Black, Food Contact Carbon Black

3) By Process Type: Furnace Black, Gas Black, Lamp Black, Thermal Black

4) By Function: Color, UV Protection, Conductive, Other Functions

5) By Application: Plastics, Battery Electrodes, Paints and Coatings, Inks and Toners, Rubber, Other Applications

This type of carbon black refers to a high-end refined chemical that is manufactured by the burning of hydrocarbons in a limited air supply. It is a refined form of carbon that has a capacity to absorb UV light and convert it to heat, making plastics more UV resistant and is used as UV stabilizing agents, pigments, and conductive agents.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Specialty Carbon Black Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Specialty Carbon Black Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

