INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Dollar General Corporation’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – DG

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Dollar General Corporation (“Dollar General”) (NYSE: DG) breached their fiduciary duties to Dollar General and its shareholders. If you are a Dollar General shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Dollar General’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Dollar General in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Dollar General, and whether Dollar General and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On July 17, 2023, a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) judge wrote that Dollar General intended to interfere with the rights of Dollar General employees to organize, pursuant to corporate policy. Dollar General has also been investigated by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) as a “severe violator” for working conditions that endanger its employees.

What You Can Do

If you are a Dollar General shareholder, you may have legal claims against Dollar General’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Joe Pettigrew

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

600 W. Broadway, Suite 3300

San Diego, CA 92101

844-818-6982

jpettigrew@scott-scott.com