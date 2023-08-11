Mass Megawatts Generated Five Planned Solar Project Sales During August

WORCESTER, Mass., Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Megawatts (OTC:MMMW) www.massmegawatts.com announced that the Company is moving forward with selling solar projects during the dog days of summer. The most recently planned projects are designed for small commercial and residential applications. The residential solar projects can pay for themselves in less than 6.5 years. The larger projects for small businesses can pay for itself in less than 4 years when bonus depreciation benefits are factored into the payback.

Mass Megawatts has started the process of developing solar power projects using our patent pending Concentrated Solar Power Tracking System (CST) that will set a new standard for low-cost and reliable energy production. The new technology can deliver a significant reduction in the cost of solar energy production.

The CST utilizes a low-cost, yet robust platform for concentrating the sun’s rays directly onto a central area of solar panels that will convert the reflected sunlight into energy. The CST has reflectors that are mounted on the perimeter of a rotating, circular platform that continually adjusts its position to directly face the sun’s rays throughout the day with an innovation to avoid elevated heat levels using a low-cost patent pending method.

The new technology is an important addition to its previously disclosed patent pending solar tracker which can produce 35 percent more solar power for less than ten percent additional cost. A video on the home page of www.massmegawatts.com summarizes the previously disclosed patent pending solar tracker. Unlike other solar tracking technologies, the Mass Megawatts Solar Tracker utilizes a low-cost framework that adds stability to the overall system, while improving energy production levels.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that could be affected by risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated herein are: the failure of Mass Megawatts Wind Power, also known as Mass Megawatts Windpower, to achieve or maintain necessary zoning approvals with respect to the location of its power developments; the ability to remain competitive; to finance the marketing and sales of its electricity; general economic conditions; and other risk factors detailed in periodic reports filed by Mass Megawatts Wind Power.

