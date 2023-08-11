Drone Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report, 2027

Chicago, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Drone Analytics Market by Industry (Agriculture, Engineering & Infrastructure, Insurance, Energy & Power, Defense & Security, Telecommunication, Public Safety, Transportation & Logistics), Application, Type, Solution and Region", This Drone Analytics Industry growth can be attributed to the rising demand for drones, Due to their benefits, such as timeliness and cost-effective data acquisition, drones have been increasingly used by various industries, such as agriculture, logistics, mining, oil and gas, and real estate. The conventional data collection technique is restricted by time and safety, often leading to a shortage of detailed information for monitoring and evaluation.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=237350517

Drone Analytics Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 2.1 Billion Projected Market Size USD 6.5 Billion by 2027 Growth Rate 25.5% Forecast Period 2022-2027 Market Size Available for Years 2018–2027 Base Year Considered 2021

Key Market Players in Drone Analytics Market

AgEagle (US),

Skydio (US),

Dronedeploy (US),

Kespry (US),

Insitu (US),

Parrot (France),

AeroVironment (US),

ESRI (US),

Draganfly (Canada), among others. (25 Companies)

“Browse in-depth TOC on " Drone Analytics Market Trends, Growth Drivers"­­­­­­­­

214 – Tables

40 – Figures

240 – Pages

Driver: Surge in demand for safe and accurate monitoring

Restraint: Underqualified operators

Opportunity: Technological advancements in drones

Challenge: State and local regulations

Due to their benefits, such as timeliness and cost-effective data acquisition, drones have been increasingly used by various industries, such as agriculture, logistics, mining, oil and gas, and real estate. The conventional data collection technique is restricted by time and safety, often leading to a shortage of detailed information for monitoring and evaluation. Cost-effectiveness, high precision, and extraordinary time efficiency make drones a trustworthy data acquisition tool that can deliver rich basic data and accomplish synchronous monitoring for various applications.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=237350517

Operating drones requires skilled personnel with sufficient training. Though developed countries can hire skilled and trained operators, the situation is not the same with emerging economies. This is generally due to low investment in defense and the absence of adequate infrastructure in developing countries. These factors are expected to hinder the global drone analytics market growth. As per drone pilots, the task of operating a drone is fatiguing and extremely difficult. There have been many reports in the US as well, where drone pilots have quit their jobs due to the challenging nature of the job. Hence, to make drone piloting a favorable job prospect, countries have come up with various deals and increased salary packages. Yet drone technology is in its nascent phase, and better funding and training schemes are required to make drone operators aware of the necessary training required to operate drones.

Top of Form

Bottom of Form

Drones are witnessing rising prospects for application in diverse fields of work. Due to their speed and agility, these winged devices are a concise means of delivering complete and valued results. Currently, drones outfitted with sensors and cameras are establishing their worth in gathering real-time footage that can be stored for later assessment. Un-crewed aerial systems can discover failing structures and equipment in less time and for reasonable prices as compared to traditional methods. In 2020, the American Society of Civil Engineers reckoned that the US alone required USD 3.6 trillion in infrastructure investment just to bring the country’s support systems to satisfactory levels. Innovative technologies like machine learning and laser are broadening the scope of application of these inspection drones where they are getting stocked with the required technologies to perform specific tasks during the inspection. This new capability offers growth prospects for drone manufacturers in the marketplace.

There is no doubt the drone industry is thriving. From inspecting active fire hotspots to sending messages via light shows, drones have come to be increasingly used by government agencies. However, the rising volume of drones would put immense pressure on the procedures of permits as well as exemptions that nearly all countries need for drone use. Huge numbers of drones will also put the implementation of such rules under pressure. Challenges to expanding the usefulness of public safety drones include restrictions on flying beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS), inadequate battery life, flying at or below 400 feet, not flying in restricted airspace, especially near airports, and community-based concerns over privacy. Drones also create challenging situations for insurance companies due to damage caused to assets and liability. Drug trafficking using drones is another area of concern.

Related Reports:

UAV Market by Point of Sale, Systems, Platform (Civil & Commercial, and Defense & Government), Function, End Use, Application, Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid), Mode of Operation, Mtow, Range & Region - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/unmanned-aerial-vehicles-uav-market-662.html

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com