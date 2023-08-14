Phil Stringer - Best Selling Author

GREENSBORO, NC, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- COO at Jason Bramblett Real Estate, Phil Stringer, Hit Amazon Best-Seller List with Six-Figure Agent. Phil Stringer, along with a select group of gifted agents and other leading Real Estate professionals from around the world. The book was published by CelebrityPress® LLC and was released on July 20, 2023.

On the day of release, Six-Figure Agent climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, securing an impressive #7 in the competitive Buying and Selling Homes category. Not stopping there, it also triumphed in two additional esteemed categories: Marketing and Entrepreneurship, solidifying its place as a multi-faceted best-seller.

Phil Stringer’s chapter, “The Seven Baby Steps To Productivity,” has helped the book reach optimal best-seller placement and will help readers gain similar success in their endeavors.

About Phil

Phil Stringer's career started when he moved to Greensboro, North Carolina, needing to care for himself and his expenses at a young age. He founded one of the first online arbitrage businesses, buying and selling products through a nationwide network he created. At 17, he was generating six figures with what he had taught himself about sales and marketing.

At 18, Phil started his formal sales career with General Electric. He was named the Top Sales Agent worldwide by the end of his first full year with the company.

Over the last 15 years, Phil has honed his sales, team building, coaching, and business skills, being hired as the COO at one of North Carolina's most successful real estate brokerages. Phil coaches agents across the nation, helping them to achieve their goals by becoming better salespeople.

Phil recently created a study program called “How Do I Pass?” that helps North Carolina real estate students pass the national and state exam easily on the first try. Phil has created a network of agents to coach and support; this system is expanding, with real estate schools all over the country looking to partner with his brand.

Jay Kinder, Top 10 Revenue Share Earner at eXp Realty, and Former #2 Agent Worldwide at Coldwell Banker, had this to say of him: "Phil exploded onto the real estate scene and quickly established himself as one of the most influential resources in the game. He possesses the vision and skills needed to take agents to the next level…”

Phil has a passion for music. Singing and leading worship at local churches is one of the things he cherishes most, but his greatest joy is being a father to his three kids, Nora, Hudson, and Mila.

Connect with Phil: philstringer.com

Click HERE to order a copy of Six-Figure Agent