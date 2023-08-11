AI CCTV Market: Updated Size, Regional Demand, Global Competitiveness and Key Companies Revenue Shares Over 2021–2030

AI CCTV Market Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

The hardware segment, by offering, held the maximum market share in 2020, and would continue leading the trail by the end of 2030. ” — AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AI CCTV uses machine learning or deep learning programs, which analyze the image & audio from video surveillance data to identify events, objects, vehicles, or humans. It provides various features such as face recognition, object missing detection, people-counting, and people management.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "AI CCTV Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Camera Type (PTZ Camera, Dome Camera, Bullet Camera, Box Camera, and Others), Deployment (Cloud-Based and On-premise), and End user (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030", the global AI CCTV market generated $14.83 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $55.22 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading players of the global AI CCTV market analyzed in the research include Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Techwin America, Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems, D-Link Corporation, Eagle Eye Networks, Panasonic Corporation, Swann, FLIR Systems, Inc., and VIVOTEK Inc.

The key players of the market focus on introducing technologically advanced products to remain competitive in the market. Collaboration, partnership, and product launch are expected to be the prominent strategies adopted by the market players. North America accounted for a major share of the market in 2020, owing to the presence of major players in the region; however, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to rise in adoption of AI CCTV in a variety of fields.

Download Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 280+ Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11992

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Growing utilization of traffic monitoring and surge in requirement for safety in high-risk areas drive the growth of the global AI CCTV market. However, high cost related to new technology and privacy concerns hinder the market growth. On the other hand, high demand for smart cities projects present new opportunities in the market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the global AI CCTV market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall AI CCTV market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current AI CCTV market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the AI CCTV market share of key vendors.

• The report includes the artificial intelligence CCTV market trends and the market share of key vendors.

Buy this Research Report: https://tinyurl.com/2p8njfn3

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global AI CCTV market based on offering, camera type, deployment, end user, and region.

Based on offering, the hardware segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the software segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global AI CCTV market, and is estimated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period. Other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11992

Key Market Segments

By Offering

• Hardware

• Camera Modules

• Monitor

• Storage

• Others

• Software

• Services

By Camera Type

• PTZ Camera

• Dome Camera

• Bullet Camera

• Box Camera

• Others

By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premise

By End User

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial