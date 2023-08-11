Nxu Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nxu Inc., (NASDAQ: NXU) (“Nxu”, “the Company”), a vertically integrated technology company creating energy storage and charging solutions for the infrastructure we need to power our electrified future, today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the market closes on Monday, August 14, 2023. The Company will host a Town Hall on Thursday, August 17, 2023, where leadership will provide an overview of second quarter results.



About Nxu, Inc.

Nxu, Inc. is a vertically integrated technology company leveraging its intellectual property and U.S.-manufactured battery innovations to support e-Mobility and energy storage solutions. Driving the energy future, Nxu is developing an ecosystem of industry leading battery cell and pack technologies, grid level energy storage solutions, charging infrastructure, platform and medium-duty electric mobility solutions, and over-air cloud management – encompassed by Nxu’s seamless subscription-based models. For more information, visit www.nxuenergy.com .

CONTACT:

Investor Contact:

Julie Kegley

Financial Profiles, Inc.

nxu@finprofiles.com

