3SS’ 3Ready integrates new YouTube Recommendation API to bring content-rich experiences to video providers and carmakers
Allente, the Nordic region’s TV and streaming leader, will be among world’s first entertainment providers to bring new YouTube integration to market
We’re extremely excited YouTube selected 3SS as partner to scale across platforms. Our trailblazing integration means service providers and carmakers can curate content people love across screens.”STUTTGART, GERMANY, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 3 Screen Solutions (3SS), leading provider of software solutions for set-top boxes (STB), smart TV, multiscreen and in-vehicle entertainment, announces that its leading 3Ready video entertainment platform and ecosystem has added YouTube as a content partner. Deeper integration of YouTube Recommendation API into 3Ready will enable video service providers and carmakers to cherry-pick from among the vast array of YouTube content to deliver to customers. This includes integration of YouTube APIs to surface and deep-link YouTube content recommendations across screens.
— Pierre Donath, CPO & CMO at 3SS
Allente, the Nordic region’s pre-eminent TV and streaming provider with 1 million subscribers, will be among the first to leverage this YouTube integration within the 3Ready platform. Allente will be able to visually curate YouTube content including curated lists to enrich the next-generation entertainment experiences it provides to its customers across a wide range of consumer devices.
As a result of this pre-integration, Allente, and fellow video service providers, can offer customers YouTube playlists and event-based content. Providers can choose topic-specific content clusters, grouped around areas of interest, like fitness or business for example, pre-curated by YouTube itself. These can include Trending Content, New Music, Sports News, Top News, Top Music, music genre, games, movies, among a long list of entertainment pre-qualified and curated by YouTube.
Being able to offer YouTube curated content shortens the time it takes users to find engaging content, a huge benefit for many types of service providers, including operators and carmakers.
Furthermore, with 3Ready Control Center, service providers can efficiently manage and optimize UI/UX in a unified way across STBs (Linux, RDK and Android TV), Smart TV, web, mobile devices, and in-car entertainment screens, all in a highly visual and intuitive manner.
“We’re extremely excited that YouTube has selected 3SS as partner to scale YouTube across operator and carmaker platforms. Our trailblazing integration enables service providers including car OEMs to seamlessly curate content that people love across screens,” commented Pierre Donath, CPO & CMO at 3SS. “With 3Ready, our operators benefit from dramatically reduced integration and certification efforts, and with the integration of YouTube Recommendation API it’s easier than ever to centrally manage, curate and deliver a content-first user experience across devices.”
“This brings us closer to the vision where entertainment super-aggregators, whether telcos, pay-TV providers, or carmakers for in-vehicle entertainment, can deliver holistic, user-centric content discovery and access,” Donath added.
About 3 Screen Solutions (3SS)
3SS delivers experiences people love. We enable seamless entertainment experiences across all screens, for and together with service providers worldwide. Founded in 2009, we are an acknowledged leader in system integration, software engineering, UI/UX design innovation and solution architecture. We created 3Ready, the world's leading product platform, to accelerate launches of entertainment services on all devices, co-create and enable customer-centric innovation. The award-winning 3Ready product platform counts 23 operators with 50 million users reach, and four automotive projects. Major operators worldwide rely on 3SS innovation. These include A1 Telekom Austria Group, Allente, Altibox, Astro, Elisa Estonia, Eutelsat, Liberty Global, Norlys, O2/Telefonica, ORS, Proximus, SES, Swisscom, TCC Uruguay, Tele2, TELUS, Vodafone and Yes. Broadcast customers include Blockbuster, Joyn (ProSiebenSat.1/Discovery), n-tv, ProSiebenSat.1, SUPER RTL (TOGGO), and Viacom, among others. 3ss.tv
About YouTube
Launched in May 2005, YouTube’s mission is to give everyone a voice and show them the world. We believe that everyone deserves to have a voice, and that the world is a better place when we listen, share and build community through our stories. YouTube is a Google company.
See video here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dkMCh0lnYvE.
NOTE TO MEDIA
The integration will be showcased at IAA Mobility 2023 (September 5-10, 2023 at Messe München) and at IBC 2023 (15-18 September, RAI Amsterdam).
For a 1:1 briefing and demo, please get in touch using these links:
IAA Mobility 2023 - https://go.3ss.tv/iaa2023
IBC 2023 - https://go.3ss.tv/ibc2023
For media information, please contact:
Cynthia Ritchie
cynthia@whitetigercommunications.net
+44 20 4518 7555
Cynthia Ritchie
White Tiger Communications Ltd.
+44 20 4518 7555
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube