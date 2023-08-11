Derma Rollers Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.7% and will Reach USD 565.6 Million by 2030

derma-rollers-industry report

the specialty store segment accounted for the highest market share, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, derma rollers market by product type, end user, distribution channel, and region: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” The global derma rollers market size was valued at $297.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $565.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.Derma roller device is a type of personal care product that helps to rejuvenate skin, treat acne, reduces wrinkles, treat hair loss, signs of aging and others by boosting the production of collagen. In addition to this, surge in youth population, improved lifestyle, and rise in disposable income of individuals in developing countries are anticipated to offer immense opportunities for derma rollers market players during the forecast period. Nowadays, derma roller is gaining popularity among the beauty conscious consumers as a home treatment to enhance the appearance of skin as it helps in preventing hair loss, loss of skin firmness, appearance of fine lines & wrinkles, and others. This in turn has propel the demand for derma rollers from the consumers contributing in driving the derma rollers market growth in terms of value sales.

The outbreak of coronavirus has negatively impacted the derma rollers industry along with all stages of supply chain and value chain. Presently, the supply chain is far more complex as compared to what it was a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic has not only hampered production facilities but also disrupted supply chains such as material suppliers and distributors of the derma rollers market globally, resulting in loss of business, in terms of value sales.

Furthermore, by distribution channel, the online store segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment, in terms of value sales during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that e-commerce is becoming a popular medium for purchase of electronic goods including derma rollers among customers. This is attributed to easy availability of derma rollers and benefits provided by these stores such as information about product functional attribute, time-saving features, and facility of home delivery to customers.

The global derma rollers market segments are categorized into application, demographics, distribution channel, and region. By application, it is classified into skin care and hair regrowth. By Demographics, it is divided into male and female. On the basis of distribution channel, it is segregated into specialty store, supermarket/hypermarket, online store, and others. Region wise, the derma rollers market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Argentina, and Rest of LAMEA).

Key findings of the study

By application, the skin care segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2030.

By demographics, the female segment accounted for the highest derma rollers market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2030.

By distribution channel, the specialty store segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2030.

By Region, North America occupied the maximum share in the market in 2020 and is expected to be the dominating segment during the derma rollers market forecast period.

Companies can operate their business in highly competitive market by launching new products or updated versions of existing products. In the recent past, many leading players opted for product launch as a business strategy to strengthen their foothold in the derma rollers market. To understand the key derma rollers market trends of the market, strategies of leading players are analyzed in the report. Some of the key players in the derma rollers market analysis includes DermaWonder, Claster LLC ( Linduray Skincare), JJ ELLIE. Sdara Skincare, DAEJONG MEDICAL, ProsperBeauty, DS Healthcare Group Inc., mars by GHC, Dermaroller GmbH, and BeautyBio, Inc.

