Denim Jeans Market Is Thriving Worldwide During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Denim Jeans Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Denim Jeans Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Women, Men, Children), and Types (Regular Fit, Slim Fit, Loose Fit). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Denim Jeans Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 129 Pages long. The Denim Jeans market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Denim Jeans Market worldwide?

Levi Strauss & Co.

VF Corporation

Diesel S.p.A

PVH Corporation

Uniqlo

Gap

H&M

G-Star RAW C.V.

Inditex

Mavi Jeans

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Joe's Jeans

Edwin

American Eagle Outfitters

Giorgio Armani S.P.A.

Mango

Guess

Esprit Holdings Ltd

Lucky Brand

Replay

Dolce & Gabbana Srl

AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc.

Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group)

J Brand

The Global Denim Jeans market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Denim jeans are trousers typically made from denim fabric. They are now a very popular article of casual dress around the world. They come in many styles and colors. Denim Jeans have very wide appeal. For some people denim jeans are considered as comfortable, durable and easy, for others they are more trendy and cool.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Denim Jeans Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Denim Jeans market size is estimated to be worth US$ 55700 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 72050 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Major producers in the sector include Levi Strauss & Co., VF Corporation and Diesel S.p.A, which accounted for 5.128%, 3.743% and 2.390% of revenue in 2017, respectively. By region, the Asia-Pacific region has the highest share of income, with more than 34 percent in 2018.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Denim Jeans Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Denim Jeans

Women

Men

Children

What are the types of Denim Jeans available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Denim Jeans market share In 2022.

Regular Fit

Slim Fit

Loose Fit

Which regions are leading the Denim Jeans Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Denim Jeans Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Denim Jeans market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Denim Jeans industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

