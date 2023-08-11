Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Is Thriving Worldwide During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market

"Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (For Personal, For Business, For Government), and Types (Aviation Logistics, Maritime Logistics, Land Logistics). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 129 Pages long. The Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

USPS

UPS

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx

Expeditors International (EXPD)

Maersk

Nippon Express & Japan Post

Ryder System

Panalpina

China Post

COSCO

Seino Transportation

Om Logistics Ltd.

SF Expres

BlackBuck

Holisol Logistics

YTO Express

ZTO Express

STO Express

Yunda Express

The Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market

The global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market size is projected to reach US$ 698500 million by 2028, from US$ 457220 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2028.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Aviation Logistics accounting for % of the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While For Personal segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market size is valued at US$ million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) are US$ million and US$ million, severally. The proportion of the North America is % in 2021, while China and Europe are % and % respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR %, %, and % respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market.

Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Scope and Market Size

Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP)

For Personal

For Business

For Government

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market share In 2022.

Aviation Logistics

Maritime Logistics

Land Logistics

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

