Sunflower Protein Market Share Is Likely To Reach a Valuation of Around $156.3 Million by 2030

sunflower protein market

Global sunflower protein market generated $70.4 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $156.3 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in innovation in the product line where sunflower protein remains the key ingredient is the major factors, which drive the growth of the sunflower protein market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in consumption of nutraceuticals, rise in awareness regarding lifestyle diseases, and surge in demand for vegan protein drive the growth of the global sunflower protein market. North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2030. The demand for sunflower protein increased during the Covid-19 pandemic as people needed to boost immunity and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Download Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14200

Leading players of the global sunflower protein market analyzed in the research include ETChem, Cambridge Commodities ltd., Austrade Inc., Kramerbräu Saaten und Öle GmbH, Sunbloom Proteins GmbH, Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V., Elite, Ingredients, LLC, Clearspring Ltd, Organicway Inc., and Bio Technologies LLC.

Recently, a new food product has been launched by sunflower family USA, which is Organic Sunflower Haché that contains textured protein of sunflower made from organic sunflower seeds. It is a plant-based alternative of animal meat made from only one ingredient. In addition, many food products such as meat loaf, burgers, meat balls, tacos, and lasagna can now be prepared possibly by using plant-based or vegan ingredient, which is launched in the market as organic sunflower haché. It provides 10g plant protein and 4g dietary fiber per serving. Therefore, owing to the growth of veganism, many people now prefer food that are vegan and contain all the essential nutrients, which are expected to lead to the growth of vegan meat alternative in future.

Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/beaaef2146244a6da29d4b23083f987d

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global sunflower protein market based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the conventional segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for around 95% of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the organic segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the nutraceuticals segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around 88% of the total share of the global sunflower protein market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the food segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Speak With Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/14200

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Study

By nature, the conventional sunflower protein segment remained the dominant segment in the year 2020, and is expected to gain market share in the coming years.

By application, food sector is anticipated to grow with a moderate CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, North America led in terms of the global sunflower protein market share in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.