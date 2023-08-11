Metal Magnesium Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Metal Magnesium Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Metal Magnesium Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s metal magnesium market forecast, the metal magnesium market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.79 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.1% through the forecast period.

The increased focus on automotive light-weighting is driving the metal magnesium market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest metal magnesium market share. Major metal magnesium market leaders include Alliance Magnesium, Wenxi YinGuang Magnesium Industry (Group) Co Ltd., Nippon Kinzoku Co Ltd., POSCO, Taiyuan Tongxiang Magnesium Co Ltd., RIMA Group, Magontec Ltd., Shanxi Wenxi Hongfu Magnesium Co Ltd., US Magnesium LLC, Latrobe Magnesium, Sunglow Magnesium Group.

Metal Magnesium Market Segments

1) By Product: Pure Magnesium, Magnesium Compounds, Magnesium Alloys

2) By Manufacturing Process: Thermal Reduction Process, Electrolyte Process, Recycling

3) By Application: Die Casting, Aluminum Alloys, Titanium Reduction, Iron And Steel Making, Other Applications

4) By End-User Industry: Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Sports, Medical, Other End User

This type of magnesium refers to a light structural metal that is used to produce lightweight products including car covers, car seats, cameras, laptops, fuel tank covers, steering wheels, and others. This type of metal is also used to melt iron and steel to remove the sulfur particles and is also used in fireworks, sparklers, flares, and others.

