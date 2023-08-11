Padel Sports Market Size, Trends, Growth [2023-2030]

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Padel Sports Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Padel Sports Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Online, Offline), and Types (Padel Racquets, Padel Balls). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Padel Sports Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 96 Pages long. The Padel Sports market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Padel Sports Market worldwide?

Wilson

Head

Babolat

Dunlop

Adidas

Bullpadel

Drop Shot

STAR VIE

Tecnifibre

Nox

Prince

SIUX PADEL

The Global Padel Sports market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Padel is a racquet sport. It is different from the sport known in the US and Canada as paddle tennis. Padel is typically played in doubles on an enclosed court roughly 25% smaller than the size of a tennis court. Scoring is the same as normal tennis and the balls used are similar but with a little less pressure.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Padel Sports market size is estimated to be worth US$ 198.5 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 337.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Padel Sports market is estimated at US$ million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ million and US$ million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is % in 2022, while Chinese percentage is %, and it is predicted that China market share will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. As for the Europe Padel Sports landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is % and % respectively for the next 6-year period.

Global key players of padel sports include Wilson, Head,Babolat, Dunlop, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 60%. Europe is the largest producer of padel sports, holds a share over 45%, followed by Latin America and North America. In terms of product, padel racquets is the largest segment, with a share over 90%.

This report focuses on Padel Sports volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Padel Sports market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe and China, etc.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Padel Sports Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Padel Sports

Online

Offline

What are the types of Padel Sports available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Padel Sports market share In 2022.

Padel Racquets

Padel Balls

Which regions are leading the Padel Sports Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Padel Sports Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Padel Sports market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Padel Sports industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

