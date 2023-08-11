Wood Pallet Market is Poised for Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Wood Pallet Market

The Wood Pallet Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Logistics & Transportation, Manufacturing Enterprise, Others), and Types (ISO Standard Wood Pallet, US Standard Wood Pallet, Europe Standard Wood Pallet, Others). The Wood Pallet market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

CHEP

PalletOne

Kamps Pallets

Inka-paletten

Pooling Partners

Falkenhahn AG

PECO

John Rock

Millwood

United Pallet Services

Pacific Pallet

Brambles

PGS

PKF/Post

The Global Wood Pallet market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

A pallet, sometimes inaccurately called a skid (a skid has no bottom deck boards), is a flat transport structure that supports goods in a stable fashion while being lifted by a forklift, pallet jack, front loader, work saver, or other jacking device, or a crane. A pallet is the structural foundation of a unit load which allows handling and storage efficiencies. Goods or shipping containers are often placed on a pallet secured with strapping, stretch wrap or shrink wrap and shipped. Since its invention in the twentieth century, its use has dramatically supplanted older forms of crating like the wooden box and the wooden barrel, as it works well with modern packaging like cardboard boxes and Intermodal containers commonly used for bulk shipping. Most pallets are wooden pallets.

North America is the largest producer of Wood Pallet, with a market share about 44%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Brambles, Palletone, Pooling Partners, PGS and Millwood are the key manufacturers of industry, and Brambles had more than 45% market share.

The global Wood Pallet market was valued at USD 7432.1 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10480 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Wood Pallet volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wood Pallet market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Logistics & Transportation

Manufacturing Enterprise

Others

ISO Standard Wood Pallet

US Standard Wood Pallet

Europe Standard Wood Pallet

Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

