Macadamia Nuts Market to Experience Strong Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Marquis Macadamias

Golden Macadamias

Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corp

Buderim Group

Kenya Nut Company

Nambucca Macnuts

Ivory Macadamias

Eastern Produce

Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company

The Global Macadamia Nuts market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Macadamia nuts are the fruit (edible seed) of the evergreen macadamia tree, which belongs to the genus Macadamia of the Proteaceae family. Only three of the species are of commercial importance, namely Macadamia integrifolia, Macadamia ternifolia, and Macadamia tetraphylla. Macadamias are native to Australia, but today, they are grown in many areas in the world. The largest producers of macademia nuts are Australia and South Africa, followed by Kenya, China, USA (Hawaii), Guatemala, Malawi, Vietnam, Colombia, New Zealand and Swaziland.

Once planted, the macadamia trees need five years before being able to carry their first fruit – their maximum carrying capacity is reached after ten years. Macadamia trees require warm temperatures and good annual rainfall to yield a good crop. The biggest threats to annual production come from droughts and heavy frost.

The nuts themselves grow encased in a hard, woody shell, which is protected by a green-brown fibrous husk that splits open as the nut matures. Macadamia nuts are harvested mechanically or gathered from the ground in different periods throughout the entire year, depending on the country of origin. Because flowering occurs over several months, macadamia nuts mature and drop to the ground over an extended period, so they have to be harvested regularly. Due to long-term maturity, it is possible for flowering and harvesting to overlap. In the European winter months, they are harvested in Africa and Hawaii, while during the spring and summer months, harvesting occurs in Australia and Central and South America.

Global Macadamia Nuts key players include Marquis Macadamias, Golden Macadamias, Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corp, Buderim Group, Kenya Nut Company, etc.Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 35%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific, both have a share over 55 percent.

In terms of product, Nuts without Shell is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Snack Food, followed by Confectionery and Bakery, Cosmetics, etc.

The global Macadamia Nuts market was valued at US$ 1131.5 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1385.1 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on Macadamia Nuts volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Macadamia Nuts market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application.

Snack Food

Confectionery and Bakery

Cosmetics

Other Application

Nuts without Shell

Nuts in Shell

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

