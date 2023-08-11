Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) Market Is Thriving Worldwide During The Forecast Period 2023-2030
The Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Manufacturing, Maintenance, Medical, Remote-guidance, Retail, Game, Metaverse, Others), and Types (AR Device, VR Device). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 98 Pages long. The Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).
Who is the largest manufacturers of Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) Market worldwide?
Microsoft
Sony
Google
Oculus (Meta)
Magic Leap
HTC Corporation
Optinvent
MAD Gaze
Epson
Lenovo
DPVR
Vuzix Corporation
Short Description About Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) Market:
The Global Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.
VR places users in an imaginary or re-replicated world (such as a game, movie, or flight simulation), or simulates the real world (such as watching live sports). The major hardware players in the VR space are Oculus, Sony (PlayStation VR) and HTC (Vive). AR is the addition of a digital imaginary world to the real world, with major hardware including Microsoft (HoloLens), Google (Google Glass) and Magic Leap.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2285 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 24590 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 41.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) market is estimated at US$ million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ million and US$ million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is % in 2022, while Chinese percentage is %, and it is predicted that China market share will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. As for the Europe Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is % and % respectively for the next 6-year period.
The biggest Augmented and Virtual Reality players in global Market is Sony, holds a share about 25%, followed by Oculus (Meta). North America and Asia-Pacific are the top 2 the largest markets, occupied for around 70 percent in total, followed by Europe, which holds around 20% market share. In terms of type, VR device segment holds share over 90 percent. In terms of application, game segment holds the largest share over 30 percent in AR device applications while VR device for game holds about 40% market share.
This report focuses on Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.
Global Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) Market: Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
What are the factors driving the growth of the Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) Market?
Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR)
Manufacturing
Maintenance
Medical
Remote-guidance
Retail
Game
Metaverse
Others
What are the types of Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) available in the Market?
Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) market share In 2022.
AR Device
VR Device
Which regions are leading the Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) Market?
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
This Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions
What are the global trends in the Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?
What is the estimated demand for different types of products in Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR)? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) market?
What Are Projections of Global Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?
