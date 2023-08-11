Cannabidiol (CBD) Market to Experience Strong Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Cannabidiol (CBD) Market

Who is the largest manufacturers of Cannabidiol (CBD) Market worldwide?

Kazmira

CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

Freedom Leaf

Green Road

Medical Marijuana

Folium Biosciences

HempLife Today

Cannavest

Pharmahemp

ENDOCA

CBD American Shaman

NuLeaf Naturals

Select Oil

K.I.N.D. Concentrates

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria

Emblem Cannabis Oils

Whistler

The Lab

Absolute Terps

Short Description About Cannabidiol (CBD) Market:

The Global Cannabidiol (CBD) market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

In the last few years, global market of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) developed rapidly, stimulated by the increasing demand from North America and Europe.

Presently, the production of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) is mainly concentrated in Europe and North America. Many producers of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) in the industry have formed an integrated industry chain, from the industrial hemp to downstream industries. Most of them can provide various finished products of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) to customers directly.

Online sales are the most common marketing channel for CBD based products in Europe and North America.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market

In 2020, the global Cannabidiol (CBD) market size was USD 429.4 million and it is expected to reach USD 2458.5 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 28.3% during 2021-2027.

Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Scope and Market Size

Cannabidiol (CBD) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cannabidiol (CBD) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Cannabidiol (CBD) Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Cannabidiol (CBD)

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Other

What are the types of Cannabidiol (CBD) available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Cannabidiol (CBD) market share In 2022.

Hemp-derived Type

Marijuana-derived Type

Which regions are leading the Cannabidiol (CBD) Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

