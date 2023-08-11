Mainframe Market is Poised for Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Mainframe Market

The Mainframe Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Public Sector, Others), and Types (Z Systems, GS Series, Others). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Mainframe Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 68 Pages long. The Mainframe market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Mainframe Market worldwide?

IBM

Unisys

Fujitsu

Short Description About Mainframe Market:

The Global Mainframe market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Mainframes are data servers designed to process up to 1 trillion web transactions daily with the highest levels of security and reliability.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Mainframe Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Mainframe market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2033.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1740.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of -2.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Z Systems accounting for % of the Mainframe global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While BFSI segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

The global key players of Mainframe include IBM, Unisys, Fujitsu. The global top three players hold a share over 80%. North America is the largest market, has a share over 30%, followed by Asia-Pacific, with a share about 30%. In terms of product type, z systems for over 70%, which is the largest segment, while in terms of application, BFSI is the largest segment, with a share of 70%.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Mainframe Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Mainframe

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government & Public Sector

Others

What are the types of Mainframe available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Mainframe market share In 2022.

Z Systems

GS Series

Others

Which regions are leading the Mainframe Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Mainframe Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Mainframe market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Mainframe industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

