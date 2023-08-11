Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market to Experience Strong Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market

CVS Health (CVS)

Express Scripts

OptumRx (UnitedHealth)

Humana Pharmacy Solutions

Prime Therapeutics

Medimpact Healthcare

Magellan Health

BC/BS

Vidalink

Sea Rainbow

Cachet

CRHMS

The Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The term pharmacy benefit management (PBM) industry refers to a group of companies that serve as the middlemen between insurance companies, pharmacies, and drug manufacturers. PBMs are responsible for securing lower drug costs for insurers and insurance companies. They accomplish this by negotiating with pharmacies and drug manufacturers. The discounts are then passed onto insurance companies. Profits are generated through the slight up-charging of drugs or retaining portions of rebates.

The global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) market size is projected to reach US$ 683590 million by 2028, from US$ 470520 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2028.

Three major PBMs maufacturters include Express Scripts, CVS Health, and OptumRx, which comprise 75% of the market.

America is enjoying the largest market share of pharmacy benefit management (PBM), with a market share nearly 97%. EU is the second place, enjoying market share nearly 2%.In terms of product, government is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is non-mail pharmacy services, followed by mail-order pharmacy services.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) market.

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM)

Mail-order Pharmacy Services

Non-mail Pharmacy Services

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) market share In 2022.

Government

Non-Government

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

