Recycled PET (rPET) Market is Poised for Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Recycled PET (rPET) Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Recycled PET (rPET) Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Recycled PET (rPET) Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Films & Sheets, Blow-moulding, Textile Fiber & Clothing, PET Strapping, Others), and Types (Mechanical Base rPET, Chemical Base rPET). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Recycled PET (rPET) Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 114 Pages long. The Recycled PET (rPET) market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Indorama Ventures

CarbonLITE

Nan Ya

FENC

NEO GROUP

Loop Industries

Alpek

SABIC

Octal

Clear Path Recycling

Evergreen Plastics

Phoenix Technologies

Peninsula Plastics Recycling

Verdeco Recycling

Marglen Industries

Clean Tech

UltrePET

PolyQuest

The Global Recycled PET (rPET) market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Recycled PET (rPET) market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Mechanical Base rPET accounting for % of the Recycled PET (rPET) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Films & Sheets segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Recycled PET (rPET) market size is valued at US$ million in 2021, while the US and Europe Recycled PET (rPET) are US$ million and US$ million, severally. The proportion of the US is % in 2021, while China and Europe are % and % respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR %, %, and % respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Recycled PET (rPET) landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Recycled PET (rPET) include Indorama Ventures, CarbonLITE, Nan Ya, FENC, NEO GROUP, Loop Industries, Alpek, SABIC and Octal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Recycled PET (rPET) capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Recycled PET (rPET) by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

Recycled PET (rPET) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Recycled PET (rPET) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Recycled PET (rPET)

Films & Sheets

Blow-moulding

Textile Fiber & Clothing

PET Strapping

Others

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Recycled PET (rPET) market share In 2022.

Mechanical Base rPET

Chemical Base rPET

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

What are the global trends in the Recycled PET (rPET) market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?

What is the estimated demand for different types of products in Recycled PET (rPET)? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for Recycled PET (rPET) market?

What Are Projections of Global Recycled PET (rPET) Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Recycled PET (rPET)? What are the raw materials used for Recycled PET (rPET) manufacturing?

How big is the opportunity for the Recycled PET (rPET) market? How will the increasing adoption of Recycled PET (rPET) for mining impact the growth rate of the overall market?

How much is the global Recycled PET (rPET) market worth? What was the value of the market In 2022?

Who are the major players operating in the Recycled PET (rPET) market? Which companies are the front runners?

Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams?

