Cocoa Market to Hit $15,501.1 million by 2027, With a Sustainable CAGR of 4.3% - 2027

Cocoa Market

Increase in demand for chocolates across the world and rise in demand from Europe and North America regions fuel the global cocoa market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The sustainability in the production of Cocoa is one of the key factors consumers look for while buying cocoa products, especially the European consumers. Storytelling is the new trend that the cocoa and chocolate producers are using as a marketing tool. Consumers are very much interested to know the story behind the products they purchase. Hence, storytelling has become a new strategy that cocoa and chocolate marketers are using lately in the global cocoa market.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11372

The global cocoa market size was valued at $12,874.0 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $15,501.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2027. Increase in demand for chocolates across the world and rise in demand from Europe and North America regions fuel the global cocoa market growth. However, presence of substitute products and varying prices restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for specialty cocoa and innovative marketing strategies create new opportunities in the next few years.

𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

The players operating in the global cocoa market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, exploit the cocoa market opportunity, and increase in profitability in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Cargill, Inc., Olam International Ltd., Toutan S.A., Barry Callebaut AG, The Hershey Company, Guan Chong Cocoa Manufacturer SDN. BHD, Ciranda, Inc., United Cocoa Processor, Inc., Bloomer Chocolate Company, and VJ Jindal Cocoa Private Limited.

By product type, the cocoa liquor segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2027. The report also discusses segments such as cocoa butter and cocoa powder.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/78cd9f61220ddc491ed9840a7927ef6d

Cocoa is extracted from Theobroma tree or cacao tree. The cocoa or cocoa beans are dried and fermented to produce cocoa liquor and by processing the cocoa liquor, cocoa butter and cocoa powder is extracted. The growing demand for chocolate is the key factor propelling the global cocoa market. Cocoa liquor is the major ingredient used to manufacture chocolate.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

On the basis of quality, the bulk is the dominating segment because it is the most commonly produced and traded cocoa. Availability of bulk cocoa at cheap prices is the main reason for its high demand. Around 90% of the global cocoa produced is the bulk cocoa.

Based on application, the confectionery is the leading segment in the global cocoa market because a major part of the global cocoa is used by the confectionery industry for making chocolates and chocolate products.

𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝐑𝐄𝐆𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐀𝐑𝐄:

Region wise, Europe is the leading market for cocoa. Europe is the highest cocoa and chocolate consuming region. In 2019, the Netherlands accounted for the highest imports of cocoa in terms of volume and value. Switzerland is the top chocolate consuming country in Europe. The various nations such as Germany, France, and the UK, are among the top chocolate and cocoa consuming nations.

𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11372

By process, the dutch process segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global cocoa market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2027. The research also analyzes the natural process segment.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Low Calorie Chocolate Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/low-calorie-chocolate-market-A14270

Cookies Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cookies-market-A11034

Gluten free snacks market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gluten-free-snacks-market-A16881

Sugar free cookies market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sugar-free-cookies-market-A16895

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.