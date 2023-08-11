Modular Homes Market to Experience Strong Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Modular Homes Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Modular Homes Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Modular Homes Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (999 sq ft Floor, 1000 sq ft - 1499 sq ft Floor, 1500 sq ft - 1999 sq ft Floor, 2000 sq ft - 2499 sq ft Floor, More than 2500 sq ft Floor), and Types (Ranch, Cape Cod, Two-story homes, Cabin/Chalet). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Modular Homes Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 144 Pages long. The Modular Homes market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Modular Homes Market worldwide?

Bouygues Construction

Lendlease Corporation

Laing O'rourke

Seikisui House

Clayton Homes

Champion

Modular Space Corporation

Daiwa House

Cavco Industries, Inc.

Algeco Scotsman

Red Sea Housing

Redman Homes

Fleetwood Australia

Kwikspace Modular Buildings

Horizon North Logistics

Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg

KEE Katerra

Pleasant Valley Homes

Alta-Fab Structures

Art's Way Manufacturing

NRB Inc.

Wernick Group

Westchester Modular Homes

Modscape

Pratt Construction Incorporated

Koma Modular

New Era Homes

Guerdon Enterprises LLC

Hickory Group

Lebanon Valley Homes

Get a Sample PDF of report - https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18872871

Short Description About Modular Homes Market:

The Global Modular Homes market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Modular homes are residences built in a controlled factory environment in sections, or modules, and then transported to the construction site. There, they are installed on permanent foundations and completed by professional installers.

Europe is the largest Modular Homes market with about 29% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 25% market share.The key manufacturers are Bouygues Construction, Lendlease Corporation, Laing O'rourke, Seikisui House, Clayton Homes, Champion, Modular Space Corporation, Daiwa House, Cavco Industries, Inc., Algeco Scotsman, Red Sea Housing, Redman Homes, Fleetwood Australia, Kwikspace Modular Buildings, Horizon North Logistics, Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg, KEE Katerra, Pleasant Valley Homes, Alta-Fab Structures, Art's Way Manufacturing, NRB Inc., Wernick Group, Westchester Modular Homes, Modscape, Pratt Construction Incorporated, Koma Modular, New Era Homes, Guerdon Enterprises LLC, Hickory Group, Lebanon Valley Homes etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 37% market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Modular Homes Market

In 2020, the global Modular Homes market size was USD 45260 million and it is expected to reach USD 54050 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027.

Global Modular Homes Scope and Market Size

Modular Homes market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Modular Homes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Get a Sample Copy of the Modular Homes Report 2023

What are the factors driving the growth of the Modular Homes Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Modular Homes

999 sq ft Floor

1000 sq ft - 1499 sq ft Floor

1500 sq ft - 1999 sq ft Floor

2000 sq ft - 2499 sq ft Floor

More than 2500 sq ft Floor

What are the types of Modular Homes available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Modular Homes market share In 2022.

Ranch

Cape Cod

Two-story homes

Cabin/Chalet

Which regions are leading the Modular Homes Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at -https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/18872871

This Modular Homes Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

What are the global trends in the Modular Homes market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?

What is the estimated demand for different types of products in Modular Homes? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for Modular Homes market?

What Are Projections of Global Modular Homes Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Modular Homes? What are the raw materials used for Modular Homes manufacturing?

How big is the opportunity for the Modular Homes market? How will the increasing adoption of Modular Homes for mining impact the growth rate of the overall market?

How much is the global Modular Homes market worth? What was the value of the market In 2022?

Who are the major players operating in the Modular Homes market? Which companies are the front runners?

Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Modular Homes Industry?

Purchase this report (Price 5900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.360researchreports.com/purchase/18872871