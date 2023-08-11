Luxury Lingerie Market to Experience Strong Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Luxury Lingerie Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Luxury Lingerie Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Luxury Lingerie Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Offline Sales, Online Sales), and Types (Bra, Knickers and Panties, Body Suit, Leg Garters, Others). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Luxury Lingerie Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 107 Pages long. The Luxury Lingerie market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Luxury Lingerie Market worldwide?

Agent Provocateur

Honey Birdette

Savage&Fenty

MarieMur

Skims

Third Love

Adore Me

Lounge Lingerie

La Perla

Fleur du Mal

Coco de Mer

Cosabella

Bordelle

Pleasurements

Cuup

Short Description About Luxury Lingerie Market:

The Global Luxury Lingerie market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Lingerie is fashionable and typically alluring undergarments. Lingerie includes undergarments using flexible, stretchy, sheer, or decorative materials like Lycra, nylon (nylon tricot), polyester, satin, lace, silk and sheer fabric. Certain cotton or synthetic undergarments are also lingerie.Women tactile feel of luxury fabrics against bare skin is hard to beat. No synthetic comes close to the feel of pure silk, gossamer chiffon and delicate high quality lace. Attributes could include the finest fabrics and trims, pieces sewn in small lots, hand-dyed fabrics, high-profile photoshoots, or simply a remarkable aesthetic.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Luxury Lingerie market size is estimated to be worth US$ 10660 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 19120 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Luxury Lingerie market is estimated at US$ million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ million and US$ million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is % in 2022, while Chinese percentage is %, and it is predicted that China market share will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. As for the Europe Luxury Lingerie landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is % and % respectively for the next 6-year period.

Global Luxury Lingerie key players include Savage&Fenty, Third Love, Adore Me, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 10%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, both have a share about 60 percent.

In terms of product, Bra is the largest segment, with a share over 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Offline Sales, followed by Online Sales.

This report focuses on Luxury Lingerie volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Luxury Lingerie market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Australia, China, Southeast Asia and Japan, etc.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Luxury Lingerie Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Luxury Lingerie

Offline Sales

Online Sales

What are the types of Luxury Lingerie available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Luxury Lingerie market share In 2022.

Bra

Knickers and Panties

Body Suit

Leg Garters

Others

Which regions are leading the Luxury Lingerie Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Luxury Lingerie Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

What are the global trends in the Luxury Lingerie market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?

What is the estimated demand for different types of products in Luxury Lingerie? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for Luxury Lingerie market?

What Are Projections of Global Luxury Lingerie Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Luxury Lingerie? What are the raw materials used for Luxury Lingerie manufacturing?

How big is the opportunity for the Luxury Lingerie market? How will the increasing adoption of Luxury Lingerie for mining impact the growth rate of the overall market?

How much is the global Luxury Lingerie market worth? What was the value of the market In 2022?

Who are the major players operating in the Luxury Lingerie market? Which companies are the front runners?

Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Luxury Lingerie Industry?

