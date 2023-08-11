Drone Market Size, Trends, Growth [2023-2030]

Drone Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Drone Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Drone Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Cargo Transportation, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Entertainment & Media & Mapping, Military, Others), and Types (Fixed Wing, Spiral Wing, Helicopter). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Drone Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 90 Pages long. The Drone market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Drone Market worldwide?

DJI

AeroVironment

Lockheed Martin

Parrot

Yamaha

Textron

Teledyne FLIR

XAG

IAI

Elbit Systems

Applied Aeronautics

ZEROTECH

Short Description About Drone Market:

The Global Drone market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) (commonly known as a drone) is an aircraft without a human pilot on board. UAVs are a component of an unmanned aircraft system (UAS), which include a UAV, a ground-based controller, and a system of communications between the two. The flight of UAVs may operate with various degrees of autonomy: either under remote control by a human operator or autonomously by onboard computers referred to as an autopilot.

Compared to crewed aircraft, UAVs were originally used for missions too "dull, dirty or dangerous" for humans. While drones originated mostly in military applications, their use is rapidly finding many more applications including aerial photography, product deliveries, agriculture, policing and surveillance, infrastructure inspections, science, smuggling, and drone racing.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Drone Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Drone market size is estimated to be worth US$ 7705.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 17520 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Fixed Wing accounting for % of the Drone global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Cargo Transportation segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global core drone manufacturers include DJI, AeroVironment etc.The top 1 company hold a share about 60%. China is the largest market, with a share about 75%, followed by North America and Europe with the share about 12% and 8%.In terms of product, spiral wing is the largest segment, with a share over 57%. And in terms of application, the largest application is entertainment & media & mapping, followed by agriculture.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Drone Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Drone

Cargo Transportation

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Entertainment & Media & Mapping

Military

Others

What are the types of Drone available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Drone market share In 2022.

Fixed Wing

Spiral Wing

Helicopter

Which regions are leading the Drone Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Drone market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Drone industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

