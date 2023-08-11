Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,409 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,365 in the last 365 days.

Epsilon Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported second quarter 2023 financial and operating results.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • Reported net revenue interest (NRI) production of 2.3 Bcfe (24.9 MMcfe per day) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

  • Realized average price of $2.45 per Mcfe including hedges ($1.89 per Mcfe excluding hedges) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

  • Delivered total revenues of $6.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of 31% compared to the prior quarter.

    • $4.3 million from natural gas, oil, and NGL sales (including $0.7 million from the recently acquired New Mexico properties), a decrease of 38% compared to the prior quarter
    • $2.2 million from gathering and compression fees through our ownership in the Auburn Gas Gathering System, after eliminating revenue earned from Epsilon production ($0.4 million), a decrease of 8% compared to the prior quarter
  • Reported Adjusted EBITDA of $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

  • Cash, cash equivalents (including restricted cash), and short term investments totaled $36.8 million at June 30, 2023, a decrease of 26% compared to March 31, 2023, due to the Permian investments made during the quarter.

  • Returned $3.1 million to shareholders during the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

    • $1.7 million through the repurchase of 325,055 shares (average price of $5.17 per share), representing a 1% reduction of shares outstanding
    • $1.4 million through the quarterly dividend
    • An additional 525,000 shares were repurchased after the quarter end in a block trade (at $5.00 per share)
    • 1.4 million shares remain under the approved buyback program (expires in March 2024)
  • Realized gains of $0.6 million on Henry Hub (HH) and TGP Z4 basis swaps totaling 455,000 MMBTU. The current unrealized gain on the remaining hedge book for 2023 is $1.3 million at June 30, 2023.

  • Closed two liquids focused investments in the Permian Basin, as previously disclosed.

  • Closed a new $35 million credit facility, as previously disclosed.

Second Quarter Operating Results:

Epsilon’s capital expenditures were $12.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. This capital was primarily related to leasehold acquisitions costs in Ector Co. Texas ($7.5 million), the drilling of one gross (0.25 net) well in Ector Co. Texas ($2.4 million), the drilling and completion of two gross (0.2 net) wells in Eddy Co. New Mexico ($2.1 million), and the completion of one gross (0.11 net) well in Dewey Co. Oklahoma ($0.2 million).

At June 30, 2023, the Company has one gross (0.25 net) Ector Co. Texas well waiting on completion.

Jason Stabell, Epsilon's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We had a solid quarter in a difficult natural gas price environment. We made two liquids focused investments in the Permian, added liquidity with a new credit facility, and returned $3.1 million to our shareholders through a combination of dividends and share buybacks.

Early results on our New Mexico investment are very encouraging and activity is continuing in Texas which we expect to add additional oil volumes in the 4th quarter of this year.

Epsilon’s increasingly diversified asset based and strong balance sheet keep us well positioned to continue to create value for our shareholders. An example of this is our opportunistic purchase of 525,000 shares in early July at $5 per share.”

Earning’s Call:

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the “Epsilon Energy Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call”.

A webcast can be viewed at:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=f2b93UmU. A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website (www.epsilonenergyltd.com) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

For more information, please visit www.epsilonenergyltd.com, where we routinely post announcements, updates, events, investor information, presentations and recent news releases.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, ‘may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, ‘believe”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com


EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(All amounts stated in US$)
 
    Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
Revenues from contracts with customers:                                
Gas, oil, NGL, and condensate revenue   $ 4,298,072     $ 17,915,836     $ 11,267,653     $ 29,395,161  
Gas gathering and compression revenue     2,202,064       1,987,168       4,588,759       4,107,941  
Total revenue     6,500,136       19,903,004       15,856,412       33,503,102  
                                 
Operating costs and expenses:                                
Lease operating expenses     1,440,521       2,252,017       2,844,800       3,657,507  
Gathering system operating expenses     570,934       541,228       1,222,275       1,065,603  
Development geological and geophysical expenses           2,386             4,772  
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion     1,615,728       1,803,739       3,388,734       3,192,958  
Loss (gain) on sale of oil and gas properties     1,449,871       (221,642 )     1,449,871       (221,642 )
General and administrative expenses:                                
Stock based compensation expense     179,748       194,050       359,496       336,352  
Other general and administrative expenses     1,596,626       1,465,143       3,620,399       2,636,275  
Total operating costs and expenses     6,853,428       6,036,921       12,885,575       10,671,825  
Operating income (loss)     (353,292 )     13,866,083       2,970,837       22,831,277  
                                 
Other income (expense):                                
Interest income     433,201       21,945       923,963       37,166  
Interest expense     (34,422 )     (745 )     (62,859 )     (16,064 )
Gain (loss) on derivative contracts     628,178       776,994       1,696,838       (194,910 )
Other income (expense)     3,066       (61,713 )     4,701       (67,119 )
Other income (expense), net     1,030,023       736,481       2,562,643       (240,927 )
                                 
Net income before income tax expense     676,731       14,602,564       5,533,480       22,590,350  
Income tax expense     246,142       4,019,576       1,573,064       6,201,474  
NET INCOME   $ 430,589     $ 10,582,988     $ 3,960,416     $ 16,388,876  
Currency translation adjustments     1,129       (19,150 )     (1,471 )     (13,748 )
Unrealized loss on securities     (47,006 )           (47,006 )      
NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME   $ 384,712     $ 10,563,838     $ 3,911,939     $ 16,375,128  
                                 
Net income per share, basic   $ 0.02     $ 0.45     $ 0.17     $ 0.69  
Net income per share, diluted   $ 0.02     $ 0.44     $ 0.17     $ 0.69  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic     22,749,322       23,576,746       22,869,440       23,627,015  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted     22,783,987       23,822,123       22,904,922       23,796,166  


EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts stated in US$)
         
    June 30,   December 31,
    2023   2022
ASSETS                
Current assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 9,488,094     $ 45,236,584  
Accounts receivable     4,355,076       7,201,386  
Short term investments     26,804,482        
Fair value of derivatives     1,286,070       1,222,090  
Prepaid income taxes     1,233,669       1,140,094  
Other current assets     391,007       632,154  
Operating lease right-of-use assets           31,383  
Total current assets     43,558,398       55,463,691  
Non-current assets                
Property and equipment:                
Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method                
Proved properties     152,014,489       148,326,265  
Unproved properties     25,989,679       18,169,157  
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment     (109,996,874 )     (107,729,293 )
Total oil and gas properties, net     68,007,294       58,766,129  
Gathering system     42,673,506       42,639,001  
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment     (35,026,730 )     (34,500,740 )
Total gathering system, net     7,646,776       8,138,261  
Land     637,764       637,764  
Buildings and other property and equipment, net     312,830       286,035  
Total property and equipment, net     76,604,664       67,828,189  
Other assets:                
Operating lease right-of-use assets, long term     495,842        
Restricted cash     495,000       570,363  
Total non-current assets     77,595,506       68,398,552  
Total assets   $ 121,153,904     $ 123,862,243  
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Current liabilities                
Accounts payable trade   $ 1,334,008     $ 1,695,353  
Gathering fees payable     498,438       935,012  
Royalties payable     1,511,168       2,223,043  
Accrued capital expenditures     134,224       41,694  
Accrued compensation     405,448       598,351  
Other accrued liabilities     467,387       690,655  
Operating lease liabilities     24,748       35,299  
Total current liabilities     4,375,421       6,219,407  
Non-current liabilities                
Asset retirement obligations     2,777,847       2,780,237  
Deferred income taxes     10,847,721       10,617,394  
Operating lease liabilities, long term     519,652        
Total non-current liabilities     14,145,220       13,397,631  
Total liabilities     18,520,641       19,617,038  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)                
Shareholders' equity                
Preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, none issued or outstanding            
Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 22,649,290 shares issued and 22,554,169 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 23,117,144 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022     121,348,004       123,904,965  
Treasury shares, at cost, 95,121 at June 30, 2023 and 0 at December 31, 2022     (497,814 )      
Additional paid-in capital     10,215,725       9,856,229  
Accumulated deficit     (38,158,726 )     (39,290,540 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income     9,726,074       9,774,551  
Total shareholders' equity     102,633,263       104,245,205  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 121,153,904     $ 123,862,243  


EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(All amounts stated in US$)
 
    Six months ended June 30,
    2023   2022
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net income   $ 3,960,416     $ 16,388,876  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion     3,388,734       3,192,958  
Accretion of discount on available for sale securities     (343,328 )      
Gain on available for sale securities     (47,659 )      
Loss (gain) on sale of oil and gas properties     1,449,871       (221,642 )
(Gain) loss on derivative contracts     (1,696,838 )     194,910  
Settlement received (paid) on derivative contracts     1,632,858       (1,375,287 )
Settlement of asset retirement obligation           (118,259 )
Stock-based compensation expense     359,496       336,352  
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)     230,327       319,326  
Changes in assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     2,846,310       (5,333,960 )
Prepaid income taxes and other assets and liabilities     332,214       328,872  
Accounts payable, royalties payable and other accrued liabilities     (1,910,674 )     738,023  
Income taxes payable           1,312,365  
Net cash provided by operating activities     10,201,727       15,762,534  
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Additions to unproved oil and gas properties     (7,821,248 )     (162,445 )
Additions to proved oil and gas properties     (5,653,284 )     (4,935,370 )
Additions to gathering system properties     (30,264 )     (82,855 )
Additions to land, buildings and property and equipment     (47,933 )     (1,234 )
Purchases of short term investments     (32,812,974 )      
Proceeds from short term investments     6,352,473        
Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties     12,498       200,000  
Net cash used in investing activities     (40,000,732 )     (4,981,904 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Buyback of common shares     (3,054,775 )     (3,956,403 )
Exercise of stock options           608,787  
Dividends paid     (2,828,602 )     (2,969,677 )
Debt issuance costs     (140,000 )      
Net cash used in financing activities     (6,023,377 )     (6,317,293 )
Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     (1,471 )     (13,748 )
(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     (35,823,853 )     4,449,589  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period     45,806,947       27,065,423  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period   $ 9,983,094     $ 31,515,012  
                 
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:                
Income taxes paid   $ 1,432,000     $ 4,566,000  
Interest paid   $ 80,075     $ 33,885  
                 
Non-cash investing activities:                
Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 72,999     $ (1,097,247 )
Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 4,240     $ 8,554  
Change in share buybacks accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $     $ 598,419  
Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments   $ 4,640     $ 7,666  


EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
 (All amounts stated in US$)
 
    Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
Net income   $ 430,589     $ 10,582,988     $ 3,960,416     $ 16,388,876  
Add Back:                                
Interest (income) expense, net     (398,779 )     (21,200 )     (861,104 )     (21,102 )
Income tax expense     246,142       4,019,576       1,573,064       6,201,474  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion     1,615,728       1,803,739       3,388,734       3,192,958  
Stock based compensation expense     179,748       194,050       359,496       336,352  
Loss (gain) on sale of assets     1,449,871       (221,642 )     1,449,871       (221,642 )
Loss (gain) on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement     641,380       (940,553 )     (63,980 )     (1,180,377 )
Foreign currency translation loss     (5 )     (1,071 )     (987 )     4,331  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 4,164,674     $ 15,415,887     $ 9,805,510     $ 24,700,870  


Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, and (7) other income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



Primary Logo

You just read:

Epsilon Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more