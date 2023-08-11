James McClain - Best Selling Author

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, USA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Associate Broker EXP Realty, Investor and Entrepreneur, James McClain, Hit Amazon Best-Seller List with Six-Figure Agent. James McClain, along with a select group of gifted agents and other leading Real Estate professionals from around the world. The book was published by CelebrityPress® LLC and was released on July 20, 2023.

On the day of release, Six-Figure Agent climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, securing an impressive #7 in the competitive Buying and Selling Homes category. Not stopping there, it also triumphed in two additional esteemed categories: Marketing and Entrepreneurship, solidifying its place as a multi-faceted best-seller.

James McClain chapter, “The Reality of Real Estate,” has helped the book reach optimal best-seller placement and will help readers gain similar success in their endeavors.

About Jim

James McClain Sr., known by clients, family, and friends as Jim, entered into the real estate industry in 1980 when interest rates were 16 to 22% - a time when it seemed like the real estate market was headed for an immediate crash and new agents could be eaten alive by the “bigger fish” in the “small pond” that was real estate anywhere in the U.S.

Despite tall odds, Jim knew his USP, his “Unique Selling Proposition,” and was able to put together a book of business that would serve as the concrete foundation for the start of his career.

Jim has enjoyed the opportunity to play “coach” and leader of “The Success Series,” at the Fredericksburg Area Real Estate Association Board. Having gained his experience in the school of “hard knocks” in his 42 years of service, including opening and operating his own realty company, Greater Virginia Realty, up until the crash in 2008, Jim has mentored countless agents for EXP Realty.

“I love giving back, helping agents to achieve their highest-possible success, no matter what company they work for. “Every agent in the area knows they can call me; I’m always answering questions.”

In his free time, Jim enjoys playing poker and spending time with his family.

To send Jim a message or book him for a training session, you can reach him by phone at (540) 846-7400.

