Westwood Marketing Introduces Community Connect Program to Support Local Restaurants and Church Communities
Innovative initiative aims to revitalize local restaurants and provide funding to the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) community.TROY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Westwood Marketing, a full-service network marketing agency on the rise, is happy to announce the August 21, 2023, launch of its Community Connect Program. The program is designed to help revitalize the local restaurant industry while contributing to the fundraising efforts of the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) community.
Led by CEO Jason Sherman, Westwood Marketing is firmly committed to the spirit behind the program. "Giving back has always been a very important aspect of what we do as an organization. Providing a fundraising platform for the church community while assisting our restaurant partners in reaching and exceeding their pre-pandemic revenue numbers serves as a win-win scenario for everyone involved," commented Sherman.
The Community Connect Program is a national initiative designed to foster collaboration between local restaurants and the COGIC community. COGIC, the largest Pentecostal denomination in the United States, boasts a rich history and passionate beliefs, with congregations spanning 112 countries worldwide.
Participating restaurants in the Community Connect Program offer exclusive discounts and special offers to COGIC members. In return, the restaurants receive free enrollment, program branding and signage, and the dedicated support of an Account Executive to drive traffic to their establishments. COGIC members, primarily from the African-American community, earn funding for their church simply by patronizing these partner restaurants.
"We are thrilled to launch this program, which benefits local restaurants and strengthens the bonds within the COGIC community," Sherman adds.
The Community Connect Program is set to launch initially in Detroit, MI, Atlanta, GA, and Lexington, KY, with subsequent rollouts planned for Chicago, IL, Houston, TX, and Philadelphia, PA, before expanding even further. Westwood Marketing is actively hiring representatives for each market to support the initiative's success and to ensure its steady growth.
Over the last few years, the restaurant industry in the United States has suffered losses for many different reasons. Traditional efforts to revitalize it have had mixed results. With a new way forward needed, the Community Connect Program has vast potential to help both locally-owned restaurants along with religious centers, which are often the community's foundation.
"We believe that this program has the potential to create a positive and lasting impact on both the restaurant industry and the COGIC community. By joining hands, we can uplift local businesses while supporting a greater cause," Sherman emphasizes.
Enrollment is entirely free for restaurants interested in joining the program and contributing to their local COGIC community. To become a partner restaurant, simply text "CONNECT" to (833) 942-5960.
To explore exciting job opportunities as a representative for the Community Connect Program in your city, interested individuals can text "JOBS" to (833) 942-5960.
For more information about Westwood Marketing and the Community Connect Program, please email Jason Sherman at jsherman@wwmg.org.
About Westwood Marketing
Westwood Marketing Group is a premier full-service network marketing agency committed to delivering exceptional results to clients and offering unparalleled growth opportunities to partners and team members.
Jason Sherman
Westwood Marketing
Jsherman@wwmg.org