Along the Barbed Wire: Living on the Georgia-South Ossetia Separation Line

This week marks fifteen years since the Russia-Georgia war, in which Russia invaded Georgia for five days in support of the breakaway region of South Ossetia. After the war, Russian forces stayed in South Ossetia and in another conflict zone - Abkhazia.

For over a decade, the Russian military has been building fences along the line between South Ossetia and Georgia proper, a process foreign observers have dubbed “borderisation”.

This video gathers testimonies from people living near the line of separation. Along the barbed-wire fence, locals have lost access to homes and farmland. Some have been detained while attempting to cross the line.

