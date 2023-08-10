Frank Azar Law Firm Thanks Attendees After The Riders 4 Children 3rd Annual Children's Ride Event

Aurora, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora, Colorado -

Colorado personal injury law firm Franklin D. Azar & Associates P.C. thanks all Colorado residents who made the 3rd Annual Bikers for Ronald McDonald House Charities event a resounding success.

Organized by Riders 4 Children, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that aims to provide education, awareness, and funds to help tax exempt organizations focused on the needs of children, the event completed its 3rd annual ride on Saturday, July 29th, 2023. Starting at Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycle, 6650 Corporate Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80919, at 10:15 AM, the riders reached their destination, The Public House at the Alexander, 3104 N. Nevada Ave. Colorado Springs CO, at around 3pm following a predetermined route. The event was also open to those who did not ride motorcycles but were interested in supporting the cause. The event was sponsored by Frank Azar & Associates - car accident lawyers with offices in Colorado Springs.

Frank Azar thanks everybody in attendance at the event, saying, “We want to convey our utmost gratitude to everyone who carved out the time from their weekend plans to attend this charity event. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for being there on a day when it was truly all about the children.”

“They are the future of this great nation and deserve to grow up healthy and sheltered from the harsh realities that this world has in store. Riders 4 Children is doing a great job supporting families going through a particularly tough time in their lives. We hope to be there again next year continuing our law firm’s tradition of supporting the most vulnerable among us.”

Organized by Doug Zurek, the Founder and Board Member for Riders 4 Children, the non-profit hosted its inaugural ride on Labor Day weekend, 2021, raising nearly $15,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado with the support of local sponsors, donors, and attendees. In 2022, it hosted a motorcycle ride that raised over $19,000. The 2023 event is on track to have the same amazing impact as previous years, with the donations providing relief to families in Southern Colorado with critically ill children facing unforeseen medical crises.

Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C. has been fighting to protect the rights of Colorado residents since 1987. The firm’s mission is to provide resolute and effective legal representation for our clients – so that they can receive full and fair compensation for their injuries. Today, it is the largest plaintiff-centered personal injury firm in Colorado, with offices in Denver, Aurora, Thornton, Fort Collins, Greeley, Grand Junction, Colorado Springs, and Pueblo.

The founder, Frank Azar, has a long history of success and is renowned amongst his peers. He was appointed to the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee in the Multi-District litigation involving DePuy’s faulty Pinnacle hip implants. He also helps to curb corporate corruption by actively assisting whistleblowers with the enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

In 2013, Mr. Azar tried and won one of the largest individual cases against a football helmet manufacturer in U.S. history in Trinidad, Colorado, securing an $11.5 million verdict, with $3.1 million of the verdict against Riddell, the primary provider of helmets to the National Football League.

The firm’s practice areas include all kinds of personal injury cases including car accidents, motorcycle accidents, big truck accidents, rideshare accidents, pedestrian accidents, bad faith claims, workers’ compensation including construction and industrial injuries and other workplace injuries, product liability, and class action lawsuits.

Today, the Colorado personal injury law firm boasts hundreds of five-star reviews from clients whom it helped in their time of need. The Aurora location of the law firm has an impressive 4.3 out of 5.0 overall rating on its Google Business Profile from over 1300 reviews. Clients praise the law firm’s helpful and responsive customer service, the skill and knowledge of its distinguished attorneys, and the life-changing results that the firm secured for them.

Readers can find out more about Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C. by visiting the firm's website and calling (303) 900-5595 to schedule a free consultation.

https://youtu.be/2YcUPScE43A

