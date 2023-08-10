Verizon ushers in more relief to Maui as wildfires rage

Temporary network equipment on the way to help with service; Tracfone customers now part of call/text/data offer

What you need to know:

Emergency network assets, including mobile cell sites, are being shipped in from Honolulu to bring network coverage to hardest hit areas

Verizon-owned prepaid brands are offering customers with Maui zip codes whose month-end of service is in the next four days, Aug 10-13, another week of service

Verizon customers can support relief efforts on the ground through a text-to-give campaign





HONOLULU, Hawaii, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As wildfires continue to burn on Maui, Verizon is bringing additional relief to help the island’s residents.

Customer relief: Verizon-owned prepaid brands including Straight Talk, Tracfone, Total by Verizon, Simple Mobile, Safelink, Walmart Family Mobile, Net10, GoSmart, and Page Plus announced today that customers with Maui zip codes reaching their month-end service in the next four days, August 10-13, will have their service extended by another week.

In addition, Verizon is offering unlimited calling, texting and data for its prepaid and postpaid customers who live on Maui from August 10 to 23, 2023. This will bring relief to the thousands of consumer and small business customers* who rely on their mobile devices now more than ever.

This includes all prepaid and postpaid consumer and small business customers with Maui billing addresses.

Network Update: Our network has areas of degraded service on Maui due to power and fiber damage caused by the fire. Those areas are concentrated along the west side of the island: Lahaina, Kaanapali, Napili, and Kapalua. Our network team is working closely with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and the Maui County Emergency Operations Center to prioritize network recovery, while ensuring the safety of our employees.

We are mobilizing emergency network assets, including mobile cells sites, to Maui. The team is deploying satellite-based mobile hotspots in evacuation centers. Larger assets were transported by barge from Honolulu overnight and will be deployed in areas of greatest need.

Our team is closely monitoring the situation on the ground and our network performance. Verizon engineers on the island are working to restore service in impacted areas as quickly and safely as possible

Text to Give:

Verizon customers can help The Salvation Army in their disaster relief efforts by texting the word WILDFIRES to 52000 and $10 will be added to their Verizon bill and donated to The Salvation Army upon confirmation of the billing zip code. All of the funds raised will provide food, shelter, emotional and spiritual care, and other much-needed services to those affected on the Big Island and Maui.

Supporting our First Responders: Our Verizon Response and Verizon Frontline Crisis Response teams are available 24/7 to coordinate with first responders. We are mobilizing portable satellite assets, network extenders, charging stations, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles and more to support local, state and federal agencies during emergency response operations. First responder customers with wireless priority service should utilize *272 when placing calls.

Verizon retail stores remain open and ready to serve our customers.. You can find the nearest one by visiting: https://www.verizonwireless.com/stores/.

*Verizon small business customers include customers with 50 lines or less.

