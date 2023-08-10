Clairvest Announces Election of Directors
TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) (“Clairvest” or “the Company”), announced today that all of the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular were elected as directors of Clairvest Group Inc. at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on August 10, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Each of the directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. The results of the vote are detailed below:
|Nominee
|Vote For
|Votes Withheld
|John Barnett
|10,064,415
|101
|Michael Bregman
|10,063,961
|555
|Anne-Mette de Place Filippini
|10,064,215
|301
|Joseph E. Fluet
|10,064,115
|401
|G. John Krediet
|9,926,093
|138,423
|William F. Morneau
|10,062,965
|1,551
|B. Jeffrey Parr
|9,926,647
|137,869
|Kenneth B. Rotman
|9,926,747
|137,769
|Lionel H. Schipper
|10,053,615
|10,901
|Michael Wagman
|9,926,747
|137,769
|Rick Watkin
|9,915,847
|148,669
|Peter Zemsky
|10,064,215
|301
About Clairvest
Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $4.3 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 64 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.
