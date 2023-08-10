Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,404 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,429 in the last 365 days.

Clairvest Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) (“Clairvest” or “the Company”), announced today that all of the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular were elected as directors of Clairvest Group Inc. at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on August 10, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Each of the directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. The results of the vote are detailed below:

Nominee Vote For Votes Withheld
 John Barnett 10,064,415  101 
 Michael Bregman 10,063,961  555 
 Anne-Mette de Place Filippini 10,064,215  301 
 Joseph E. Fluet 10,064,115  401 
 G. John Krediet 9,926,093  138,423 
 William F. Morneau 10,062,965  1,551 
 B. Jeffrey Parr 9,926,647  137,869 
 Kenneth B. Rotman 9,926,747  137,769 
 Lionel H. Schipper 10,053,615  10,901 
 Michael Wagman 9,926,747  137,769 
 Rick Watkin 9,915,847  148,669 
 Peter Zemsky 10,064,215  301 


About Clairvest
Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $4.3 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 64 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

Contact Information
Stephanie Lo
Director, Investor Relations and Marketing
Clairvest Group Inc.
Tel: (416) 925-9270
Fax: (416) 925-5753
stephaniel@clairvest.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Clairvest Announces Election of Directors

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more