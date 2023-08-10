Nick Good - Best Selling Author

PLANO, TX, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO & Founder of The Good Home Team, Nick Good, Hit Amazon Best-Seller List with Six-Figure Agent. Nick Good, along with a select group of masterfully gifted agents and other Leading Real Estate professionals from around the world. The book was published by CelebrityPress® LLC and was released on July 20, 2023.

On the day of release, Six-Figure Agent climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, securing an impressive #7 in the competitive Buying and Selling Homes category. Not stopping there, it also triumphed in two additional esteemed categories: Marketing and Entrepreneurship, solidifying its place as a multi-faceted best-seller.

Nick Good’s chapter, “How To Go From Good To Great In Real Estate,” has helped the book reach optimal best-seller placement and will help readers gain similar success in their endeavors.

About Nick

Nick Good, founder of The Good Home Team and Co-Host on The Only Real Estate Podcast Worth Listening To. Nick entered the real estate industry in 2005, has sold over 3,000 properties, and has earned well over $6,000,000 in Commissions!

The Good Home Team has won the coveted Real Estate Team of The Year by Real Producers magazine and numerous other real estate awards. Nick can be seen on the national stage speaking at real estate events regularly. He is a trusted source for delivering inspirational and educational insights about team culture, leadership, and real estate marketing.

Nick’s passion for helping others continues to drive him in his professional career, and he is committed to taking the real estate industry to the next level and inspiring others to achieve their financial dreams through an easy-to-follow blueprint that can guarantee an agent to make six figures! When Nick is not working, you can find him enjoying time with his family going skiing (or attempting to ski) or relaxing at their lake house.

Nick truly enjoys helping others become successful in life and business. So, if you are looking for a success story that shows what it takes to make it big in real estate then look no further because The Good Home Team has got you covered!

